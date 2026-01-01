Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR Description

Reveald Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) is a managed security service that provides extended detection and response capabilities built on the CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale platform. The service includes deployment, configuration, tuning, and optimization of Falcon LogScale to meet organizational requirements. The service operates through Reveald's Cyber Fusion Center, which provides 24/7 monitoring and response to cyber threats. The offering includes onboarding and planning, deployment and configuration of Falcon LogScale, establishment of connectivity with data sources, and implementation of detection rules. Core operational capabilities include alert triage and investigation, immediate notifications and detailed incident reports delivered through multiple channels including the Epiphany console. The service provides ongoing health checks to ensure data pipeline operations and proper Falcon LogScale configuration. The managed service includes regular reporting and review meetings, troubleshooting and support, and vulnerability prioritization guidance. The service consolidates visibility across both Falcon and non-Falcon security solutions within a managed SOC framework. Reveald's approach follows a structured methodology covering preparation, monitoring and response, optimization, and management phases to guide organizations toward security maturity.