WithSecure Elements Cloud
WithSecure Elements Cloud
WithSecure Elements Cloud Description
WithSecure Elements Cloud is a multi-tenant cybersecurity platform designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver security services to their customers. The platform provides endpoint protection, detection and response capabilities, and exposure management through a centralized cloud-based console. The platform incorporates AI-driven threat detection and continuous monitoring to identify security threats. It includes exposure management capabilities that assess vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. The system operates on a co-security model where WithSecure provides 24/7 support and expertise alongside the MSP's own capabilities. Elements Cloud offers centralized management for multiple customers, licenses, and security alerts through a single dashboard. The platform includes automation features for routine security tasks, updates, and reporting. It provides compliance support for GDPR, NIS2, and ISO 27001 standards. The platform supports both subscription-based and usage-based pricing models. MSPs can create customized security bundles and service tiers for their clients. The system includes white-label capabilities and co-branded marketing materials for MSP partners. WithSecure provides incident response services, threat hunting, and access to security specialists. The platform includes a Partner Academy for training and onboarding. Implementation can be completed within 24 hours according to the vendor.
