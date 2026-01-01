TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall
DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform
TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall
DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall Description
TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall is a DNS security module integrated into the TEHTRIS XDR Platform that monitors and protects DNS traffic from various threats. The solution continuously analyzes DNS queries and resolutions to detect and block malicious activities including phishing, malware, command and control communications, crypto miners, and domain generation algorithms (DGA). The DNS Firewall uses Machine Learning and Deep Learning techniques to systematically analyze all DNS requests. It incorporates the CYBERIA artificial intelligence engine to identify domains generated by DGA algorithms and blocks access to newly created domains that may pose security risks. When anomalies are detected or matches are found in the threat knowledge base, DNS requests are automatically blocked or alerts are generated. The solution provides configurable control lists that allow organizations to adapt filtering policies according to their specific security requirements. It supports various infrastructure types and is compatible with sensitive environments including IoT and BYOD deployments. As part of the TEHTRIS XDR Platform, the DNS Firewall sends all detected anomalies and blocked events to a centralized console. The platform includes a Raw Data section that aggregates all logs for forensic investigations. Users can access SOAR capabilities with No Code Automation to create custom playbooks and integrate with partner solutions. The threat knowledge base enables real-time identification of suspicious activities, while Deep Learning neural networks detect both known and unknown threats.
TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall FAQ
Common questions about TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall is DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform developed by TEHTRIS. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI, DNS, Machine Learning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership