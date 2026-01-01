TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall Logo

TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall

DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall Description

TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall is a DNS security module integrated into the TEHTRIS XDR Platform that monitors and protects DNS traffic from various threats. The solution continuously analyzes DNS queries and resolutions to detect and block malicious activities including phishing, malware, command and control communications, crypto miners, and domain generation algorithms (DGA). The DNS Firewall uses Machine Learning and Deep Learning techniques to systematically analyze all DNS requests. It incorporates the CYBERIA artificial intelligence engine to identify domains generated by DGA algorithms and blocks access to newly created domains that may pose security risks. When anomalies are detected or matches are found in the threat knowledge base, DNS requests are automatically blocked or alerts are generated. The solution provides configurable control lists that allow organizations to adapt filtering policies according to their specific security requirements. It supports various infrastructure types and is compatible with sensitive environments including IoT and BYOD deployments. As part of the TEHTRIS XDR Platform, the DNS Firewall sends all detected anomalies and blocked events to a centralized console. The platform includes a Raw Data section that aggregates all logs for forensic investigations. Users can access SOAR capabilities with No Code Automation to create custom playbooks and integrate with partner solutions. The threat knowledge base enables real-time identification of suspicious activities, while Deep Learning neural networks detect both known and unknown threats.

TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall FAQ

Common questions about TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall is DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform developed by TEHTRIS. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI, DNS, Machine Learning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →