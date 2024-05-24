Forescout Threat Detection & Response Description

Forescout Threat Detection & Response is an extended detection and response platform that provides unified visibility and threat detection across IT, OT, IoT, BAS, and IoMT environments. The platform integrates over 180 data sources to deliver enterprise-wide security monitoring and automated response capabilities. The solution employs deep packet inspection (DPI) for industrial protocols, supporting over 350 standard and proprietary protocols to analyze network traffic in real-time. It uses machine learning and GenAI to identify anomalies, unusual behaviors, incorrect process values, and unauthorized connections across industrial and enterprise networks. Detection capabilities include anomaly detection with behavioral modeling, LAN Communication Profiler for mapping network flows, Deep Protocol Behavior Inspection (DPBI) for protocol-level analysis, and asset baseline tracking for configuration management. The platform includes an Industrial Threat Library with over 160 checks for known ICS malware such as WannaCry, GreyEnergy, and Triton. The system provides intelligence-driven detection through Vedere Labs research and an Adversaries Engagement Environment for testing against real-world attacks. Events are enriched with TTP mapping, severity classification, and contextual data. A forensic time machine feature enables retroactive analysis of historical network logs. The platform includes automated response orchestration, customizable detection rules supporting IoCs, YARA rules, and signatures, and a unified analyst interface with persona-based views and preconfigured dashboards. It detects malformed packets, protocol misuse, data injection, and buffer overflow attacks while reducing false positives through adaptive behavioral models.