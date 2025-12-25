Bitdefender GravityZone XDR Logo

Bitdefender GravityZone XDR

XDR platform for threat detection and response across multiple security layers

Bitdefender GravityZone XDR Description

Bitdefender GravityZone XDR is an extended detection and response platform designed to provide visibility and threat detection across multiple security layers within an organization's infrastructure. The solution correlates security telemetry from endpoints, networks, cloud workloads, and other sources to identify and respond to advanced threats. The platform combines endpoint protection capabilities with extended detection and response functionality to enable security teams to investigate and respond to incidents across the entire attack surface. It provides centralized management for security operations and integrates threat intelligence to enhance detection capabilities. GravityZone XDR is built to address complex attack scenarios that span multiple vectors by aggregating and analyzing security data from various sources. The platform aims to reduce alert fatigue through correlation and prioritization of security events, enabling security teams to focus on genuine threats. The solution is designed for enterprise environments requiring comprehensive visibility across hybrid infrastructures including on-premises systems, cloud environments, and remote endpoints. It provides investigation tools and response capabilities to help security operations teams contain and remediate threats efficiently.

