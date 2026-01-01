Cynet CyAI Logo

Cynet CyAI

AI-powered SOC agent for autonomous threat detection and response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cynet CyAI Description

CyAI is an AI-powered SOC agent integrated into the Cynet platform that provides autonomous threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities. The system is trained on millions of real-world samples and uses multiple AI models to identify threats across endpoints, users, and network traffic. The platform includes AI-powered next-generation antivirus (NGAV) that detects and stops malware pre-execution without requiring sandbox analysis. It incorporates User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) for endpoint behavior monitoring to identify insider threats, lateral movement, and credential misuse. The system performs customer-level fine-tuning to adapt to specific tenant environments. CyAI features an AI correlation engine that connects signals across the environment for rapid triage, along with SIEM behavioral analytics for detecting anomalies in user activity, traffic patterns, and privilege changes. The platform includes automated incident response capabilities that trigger AI-driven playbooks to isolate endpoints and contain threats. The system provides generative AI alert insights that deliver plain-language explanations with guided remediation steps. It continuously learns from events within customer environments and across the global Cynet network to improve detection accuracy and reduce false positives. CyAI integrates with CyOps 24x7 MDR services to enhance analyst capabilities.

Cynet CyAI FAQ

Common questions about Cynet CyAI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cynet CyAI is AI-powered SOC agent for autonomous threat detection and response developed by Cynet. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →