Cynet CyAI Description
CyAI is an AI-powered SOC agent integrated into the Cynet platform that provides autonomous threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities. The system is trained on millions of real-world samples and uses multiple AI models to identify threats across endpoints, users, and network traffic. The platform includes AI-powered next-generation antivirus (NGAV) that detects and stops malware pre-execution without requiring sandbox analysis. It incorporates User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) for endpoint behavior monitoring to identify insider threats, lateral movement, and credential misuse. The system performs customer-level fine-tuning to adapt to specific tenant environments. CyAI features an AI correlation engine that connects signals across the environment for rapid triage, along with SIEM behavioral analytics for detecting anomalies in user activity, traffic patterns, and privilege changes. The platform includes automated incident response capabilities that trigger AI-driven playbooks to isolate endpoints and contain threats. The system provides generative AI alert insights that deliver plain-language explanations with guided remediation steps. It continuously learns from events within customer environments and across the global Cynet network to improve detection accuracy and reduce false positives. CyAI integrates with CyOps 24x7 MDR services to enhance analyst capabilities.
Cynet CyAI FAQ
Common questions about Cynet CyAI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cynet CyAI is AI-powered SOC agent for autonomous threat detection and response developed by Cynet. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.
