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UncommonX XDR

by UncommonX

XDR solution for MSPs with exposure management and optional 24/7 SOC support

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Iot Security
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UncommonX XDR Description

UncommonX XDR is an Extended Detection and Response solution designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver security services to SMB and enterprise customers. The platform is built on a patented Exposure Management Platform that provides visibility across networks, infrastructure, and devices with real-time risk assessment. The solution uses agentless discovery to integrate with existing IT environments, offering out-of-the-box connections to hundreds of common IT products including firewalls, operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud applications. This approach enables deployment in hours rather than weeks. The platform provides a single pane of glass interface for visualization and reporting, consolidating network intelligence and vulnerability management capabilities. MSPs can add optional 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) support staffed by US-based W-2 employees who provide threat detection and response services. The solution includes built-in vulnerability management and compliance reporting capabilities. It supports universal integration through agentless discovery, eliminating the need for software agents on devices. The platform is designed to reduce complexity in hosted IT environments while providing real-time relative risk ratings for assets across the network.

UncommonX XDR FAQ

Common questions about UncommonX XDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

UncommonX XDR is XDR solution for MSPs with exposure management and optional 24/7 SOC support developed by UncommonX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with IOT Security.

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