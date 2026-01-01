LMNTRIX XDR Logo

LMNTRIX XDR is an extended detection and response platform that unifies telemetry from multiple security domains into a single console. The platform natively integrates endpoint protection (NGAV+EDR), network detection and response (NDR), cloud security, mobile threat defense, identity protection, deception technology, threat intelligence, and packet analysis capabilities. The XDR platform uses machine learning and behavioral analysis to detect threats across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and mobile devices. It provides automated response actions that can be executed across integrated security products from a single interface. The system includes network forensics capabilities for post-breach analysis and root cause identification. LMNTRIX offers managed detection and response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, alert triage, investigation, and remediation. The MDR service includes surgical containment and remediation performed within 30 minutes and unlimited digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) support. The platform also offers SOCaaS (Security Operations Center as a Service) to provide organizations with modern SOC capabilities without managing infrastructure. Additional modules include SIEM integration, attack surface validation, IoT/OT security monitoring, and dark web reconnaissance for threat intelligence gathering.

