Upstream XDR Description

Upstream XDR is an extended detection and response platform designed for automotive and mobility ecosystems. The platform provides cybersecurity monitoring and threat detection for connected vehicles, IoT devices, and smart mobility applications. The solution operates as an agentless, cloud-based platform that requires no software or hardware installations in vehicles or devices. It uses machine learning-based detection models to identify known and unknown cyber threats by correlating data from multiple connected vehicle and mobility sources. The platform includes Ocean AI, an AI layer that enables cybersecurity analysts and SOC teams to investigate cyber risks through a conversational interface. This capability supports alert filtering, handling, prioritization, and pattern identification to accelerate response times. Upstream XDR offers no-code customization capabilities, allowing users to create user-defined detectors alongside pre-built detectors for various cybersecurity use cases. The system automatically triggers workflows and playbooks on third-party platforms and integrates with SIEM, SOAR, and workflow automation systems. The platform supports regulatory compliance including UNECE WP.29 R155 requirements for cybersecurity management systems (CSMS), ISO/SAE 21434 standard, and NHTSA crash reporting guidelines. It includes data anonymization, PII stripping, obfuscation, and encryption capabilities for GDPR compliance. Upstream offers a managed Vehicle SOC (vSOC) service that provides dedicated monitoring, investigation, and remediation for connected vehicles and mobility applications. The platform also includes cyber threat intelligence capabilities with monitoring of deep and dark web sources, mobility-specific intelligence, and threat actor mapping.