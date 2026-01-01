Cynet Cybersecurity Platform Description

Cynet Cybersecurity Platform is a unified extended detection and response (XDR) solution that consolidates multiple security functions into a single platform with one agent and one console. The platform provides protection across endpoints, users and identity, email, network, cloud and SaaS environments, and mobile devices. The platform incorporates CyAI, a native machine learning engine that automatically detects and remediates threats. According to the vendor, CyAI can automatically remediate 90% of advanced threats in under one second. The platform includes SOAR automation capabilities with pre-built playbooks and automated workflows to reduce manual security operations tasks. CyOps is the 24x7 managed detection and response (MDR) service component, providing continuous monitoring, threat hunting, investigation, and guided remediation by security experts who act as an extension of internal security teams. The platform offers multi-tenant management capabilities and includes over 80 pre-built integrations across 50+ data sources with hundreds of APIs for orchestration. In the 2025 MITRE ATT&CK evaluations, the platform was tested across Windows, Linux, and AWS cloud environments. The solution supports compliance requirements for standards including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, NIST CSF, HIPAA, PCI DSS, DFARS, CMMC, NIS2, and DORA. The platform provides centralized visibility and control for security operations teams.