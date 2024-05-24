eSentire Atlas XDR Platform Description

eSentire Atlas XDR Platform is an extended detection and response solution that combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and human expertise for threat detection and response. The platform utilizes task-specific AI agents to investigate threats at machine speed with validation from security experts. The platform provides real-time detection and response capabilities with automated threat blocking. It operates as an open XDR system that integrates with existing security tools and adapts to organizational infrastructure. The platform includes noise reduction capabilities to filter false positives and prioritize genuine threats. Atlas XDR is supported by eSentire's 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) which provides continuous monitoring, unlimited threat hunting, and incident handling. The Threat Response Unit (TRU) delivers proactive threat intelligence and original threat research to enhance detection capabilities. The platform offers coverage across multiple attack surfaces including endpoints, networks, logs, cloud environments, and identity systems. It provides transparency into security operations through the Atlas User Experience interface, allowing organizations to review investigations and monitor protection status. The solution includes incident response capabilities with threat suppression guarantees and integrates with the broader eSentire MDR service offerings. Organizations can access digital forensics and incident response services as part of the platform's comprehensive security operations approach.