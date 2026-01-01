Blumira SOC Auto-Focus
Blumira SOC Auto-Focus
Blumira SOC Auto-Focus Description
Blumira SOC Auto-Focus is an extended detection and response platform that combines cloud SIEM, endpoint detection and response, and automated threat response capabilities. The platform features SOC Auto-Focus, an AI-enabled capability that translates security findings into plain language, providing instant context, clear prioritization, and guided investigation and remediation steps. The cloud SIEM component offers native integrations, out-of-the-box detections, and prioritized alerts with deployment in hours. The automated response functionality provides 24/7 monitoring with threat blocking and containment, AI-enhanced analysis, and tailored remediation actions. Endpoint visibility extends detection and response capabilities across IT environments with immediate endpoint containment to prevent or stop attacks. The platform includes 24/7 SecOps support for critical priority issues and turns security findings into hands-on security training opportunities for IT teams. Blumira is designed for organizations that need comprehensive security operations capabilities without extensive security expertise, offering a simplified approach to threat detection, investigation, and response.
