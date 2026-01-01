Blumira SOC Auto-Focus Logo

Blumira SOC Auto-Focus

XDR platform with AI-enhanced SIEM, automated response, and endpoint visibility

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Blumira SOC Auto-Focus Description

Blumira SOC Auto-Focus is an extended detection and response platform that combines cloud SIEM, endpoint detection and response, and automated threat response capabilities. The platform features SOC Auto-Focus, an AI-enabled capability that translates security findings into plain language, providing instant context, clear prioritization, and guided investigation and remediation steps. The cloud SIEM component offers native integrations, out-of-the-box detections, and prioritized alerts with deployment in hours. The automated response functionality provides 24/7 monitoring with threat blocking and containment, AI-enhanced analysis, and tailored remediation actions. Endpoint visibility extends detection and response capabilities across IT environments with immediate endpoint containment to prevent or stop attacks. The platform includes 24/7 SecOps support for critical priority issues and turns security findings into hands-on security training opportunities for IT teams. Blumira is designed for organizations that need comprehensive security operations capabilities without extensive security expertise, offering a simplified approach to threat detection, investigation, and response.

Blumira SOC Auto-Focus FAQ

Common questions about Blumira SOC Auto-Focus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Blumira SOC Auto-Focus is XDR platform with AI-enhanced SIEM, automated response, and endpoint visibility developed by Blumira. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, EDR, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →