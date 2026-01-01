SentinelOne Singularity XDR Logo

SentinelOne Singularity XDR is an extended detection and response platform that ingests and normalizes security data from multiple sources across an organization into a unified data lake. The platform correlates data across different attack surfaces to provide context for security incidents. The solution uses AI-powered automation, specifically Purple AI, to enable automated workflows for attack prevention and incident prioritization. It processes security data to surface actionable insights and supports rapid incident response at machine speed. The platform maintains hot data storage for quick access to security information and provides visibility into an organization's security posture by breaking down data silos. It includes capabilities for automated remediation across digital environments. SentinelOne Singularity XDR operates as part of the broader Singularity platform, which uses a unified agent architecture. The solution has received recognition from IDC MarketScape as an XDR leader and from Gartner as a leader in endpoint protection platforms. According to MITRE ATT&CK evaluations, the platform achieved 100% detection accuracy across multiple years and operating systems.

