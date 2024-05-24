Exaforce Exabot Detect Description

Exabot Detect is a threat detection platform that provides automated detection coverage across IaaS, SaaS, code repositories, and identity systems. The platform uses AI to analyze security events and surface threats without requiring custom rule-building. The solution employs a multistage detection pipeline that ingests and correlates low-fidelity signals across users, assets, and applications. It processes billions of events to filter out noise and benign activity, delivering high-confidence alerts to security operations teams. The platform extends detection capabilities to collaboration tools, version control systems, and SaaS applications that are often not covered by traditional SIEM solutions. Each alert includes natural language explanations, supporting evidence, contextual data, and MITRE ATT&CK technique mappings. The platform combines machine learning-based behavioral models with rule-based detections, including rate anomalies and peer analysis. Exabot Detect supports both fully managed detection coverage and custom detection engineering. It provides curated data dashboards to substantiate each alert and includes a threat finding graph that visualizes relationships between actors, actions, and resources. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and can augment or replace SIEM alerts.