NSFOCUS Intelligent Security Operations Platform Description

NSFOCUS Intelligent Security Operations Platform (ISOP) is a consolidated security operations platform that combines Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities. The platform is designed for security operations centers (SOCs) to manage security operations tasks. The platform incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning for automated security operations, threat detection, and incident response. It provides access to the NSFOCUS Threat Intelligence Center, which includes threat intelligence covering mining, extortion, APT, command and control attacks, and offensive and defensive drills. ISOP includes full traffic analysis capabilities that recognize over 150 types of encryption attack tools and more than 300 different fingerprints. The platform supports batch retrospective analysis of endpoint network telemetry data for up to 30 days, enabling discovery of unknown threats and zero-day vulnerabilities. The platform offers visualized threat hunting based on identified clues or indicators and provides recommendations for suspicious clues. Custom rules can be created to expand threat detection capabilities. NSFOCUS has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services in 2020, 2021, and 2023, and as a Notable Provider in Forrester's The External Threat Intelligence Service Providers Landscape, Q1 2023.