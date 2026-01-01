Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR)
Unified XDR platform consolidating security data across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud
Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Description
Cynet Extended Detection and Response (XDR) is a unified security platform that consolidates security data across multiple threat vectors including endpoints, network, identity and access management systems, and cloud environments. The platform collects and analyzes data from endpoint devices including process executions, file modifications, network connections, and system events in real-time. The solution monitors IAM systems such as Active Directory for suspicious user authentication events, group membership changes, and administrative actions. It ingests data from network devices including firewalls, routers, and switches to enable monitoring of network traffic, firewall logs, and intrusion detection prevention system logs. For cloud environments, the platform monitors user activities, file access events, and configuration changes. Cynet XDR employs advanced correlation techniques to analyze data from multiple sources, enabling detection of complex attack patterns and potential threats. The platform provides real-time detection through continuous monitoring and real-time alerts to detect security threats as they occur. The solution automates repetitive tasks and reduces the number of management consoles required, providing a contextual view of threats across different layers of all environments.
Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a Unified XDR platform consolidating security data across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud developed by Cynet.
