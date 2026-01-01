Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) Logo

Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR)

Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicle cybersecurity monitoring

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) Description

Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) is a cloud-based extended detection and response platform designed for connected vehicles and smart mobility ecosystems. The platform provides near real-time monitoring of connected vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, and mobility services. The solution uses AI and machine learning-based detection capabilities to identify cybersecurity threats in automotive environments. It incorporates GenAI-powered investigation tools to assist with threat analysis and mitigation efforts. The platform processes connected vehicle and mobility data to generate security insights. The XDR platform includes Ocean AI, an AI layer that enhances detection capabilities and accelerates investigation and mitigation processes. The system is designed to address cybersecurity requirements specific to the automotive industry, including OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, fleets, and service providers. The platform operates as part of a broader suite that also addresses vehicle quality detection, cyber threat intelligence, and regulatory compliance for automotive cybersecurity standards such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29.

Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) FAQ

Common questions about Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) is Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicle cybersecurity monitoring developed by Upstream Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, IOT Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →