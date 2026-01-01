Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) Description

Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) is a cloud-based extended detection and response platform designed for connected vehicles and smart mobility ecosystems. The platform provides near real-time monitoring of connected vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, and mobility services. The solution uses AI and machine learning-based detection capabilities to identify cybersecurity threats in automotive environments. It incorporates GenAI-powered investigation tools to assist with threat analysis and mitigation efforts. The platform processes connected vehicle and mobility data to generate security insights. The XDR platform includes Ocean AI, an AI layer that enhances detection capabilities and accelerates investigation and mitigation processes. The system is designed to address cybersecurity requirements specific to the automotive industry, including OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, fleets, and service providers. The platform operates as part of a broader suite that also addresses vehicle quality detection, cyber threat intelligence, and regulatory compliance for automotive cybersecurity standards such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29.