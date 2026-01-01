Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR)
Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicle cybersecurity monitoring
Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR)
Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicle cybersecurity monitoring
Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) Description
Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) is a cloud-based extended detection and response platform designed for connected vehicles and smart mobility ecosystems. The platform provides near real-time monitoring of connected vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, and mobility services. The solution uses AI and machine learning-based detection capabilities to identify cybersecurity threats in automotive environments. It incorporates GenAI-powered investigation tools to assist with threat analysis and mitigation efforts. The platform processes connected vehicle and mobility data to generate security insights. The XDR platform includes Ocean AI, an AI layer that enhances detection capabilities and accelerates investigation and mitigation processes. The system is designed to address cybersecurity requirements specific to the automotive industry, including OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, fleets, and service providers. The platform operates as part of a broader suite that also addresses vehicle quality detection, cyber threat intelligence, and regulatory compliance for automotive cybersecurity standards such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29.
Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) FAQ
Common questions about Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) is Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicle cybersecurity monitoring developed by Upstream Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, IOT Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership