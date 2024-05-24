Trend Trend Vision One™ Security Operations Description

Trend Vision One Security Operations is a security operations platform that combines XDR, SIEM, and SOAR capabilities. The platform provides unified threat detection, investigation, and response across multiple security layers including endpoints, networks, identity, email, cloud, and data. The XDR component offers native sensor coverage across endpoints (EDR), networks (NDR), identity (ITDR), email (EmDR), cloud workloads (CDR), and data (DDR). It correlates telemetry from both native and third-party sources to detect multi-layer attacks and provide visibility across the attack chain. The Agentic SIEM component ingests security data for real-time detection, compliance-ready log retention, and regulatory reporting. It supports natural language queries and provides automated compliance reporting capabilities. The Agentic SOAR component automates response workflows through AI-powered playbooks to reduce manual effort. Response actions can be initiated directly from the platform without switching between tools. The platform integrates with Cyber Risk Exposure Management (CREM) to prioritize alerts based on asset and vulnerability risk scores. It includes an AI Companion that guides investigations, suggests next steps, and creates automations. The system provides centralized visibility, attack path analysis, root cause identification, and impact assessment across the security environment.