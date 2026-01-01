Performanta Safe XDR Description

Performanta Safe XDR is an Extended Detection and Response service focused on Cyber Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). The service provides continuous monitoring and management of cyber threat exposure across IT systems with automated security task execution. The platform delivers comprehensive visibility across attack surfaces and enables rapid incident response with a reported mean time to remediate (MTTR) of less than 6 minutes. The service operates at machine speed to automate security operations and reduce dependency on skilled security personnel. Safe XDR is built on Microsoft Security infrastructure and leverages 20 years of experience in threat defense. The service includes capabilities for governance, identification of defense gaps, protection against cyber attacks, detection and response to threats, and incident recovery support. The platform addresses multiple security functions including risk assessment, defense quality evaluation, security verification, and incident response team development. It is designed to reduce inter-departmental friction, decrease breach risk, and provide independence from cybersecurity skills shortages. Performanta manages over 2 million users and serves 500+ customers with a team of 150+ security specialists including 12 former CISOs and CIOs.