Performanta Safe XDR Logo

Performanta Safe XDR

XDR service for continuous threat exposure management and automated response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Performanta Safe XDR Description

Performanta Safe XDR is an Extended Detection and Response service focused on Cyber Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). The service provides continuous monitoring and management of cyber threat exposure across IT systems with automated security task execution. The platform delivers comprehensive visibility across attack surfaces and enables rapid incident response with a reported mean time to remediate (MTTR) of less than 6 minutes. The service operates at machine speed to automate security operations and reduce dependency on skilled security personnel. Safe XDR is built on Microsoft Security infrastructure and leverages 20 years of experience in threat defense. The service includes capabilities for governance, identification of defense gaps, protection against cyber attacks, detection and response to threats, and incident recovery support. The platform addresses multiple security functions including risk assessment, defense quality evaluation, security verification, and incident response team development. It is designed to reduce inter-departmental friction, decrease breach risk, and provide independence from cybersecurity skills shortages. Performanta manages over 2 million users and serves 500+ customers with a team of 150+ security specialists including 12 former CISOs and CIOs.

Performanta Safe XDR FAQ

Common questions about Performanta Safe XDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Performanta Safe XDR is XDR service for continuous threat exposure management and automated response developed by Performanta. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →