Cybereason Cybereason Defense Platform
XDR platform with EDR, NGAV, MDR, threat hunting, and incident response
Cybereason Cybereason Defense Platform Description
Cybereason Defense Platform is an XDR solution that provides endpoint protection, extended attack surface protection, security operations optimization, and incident management capabilities. The platform uses a single lightweight agent to collect and analyze data across the IT environment. The platform features a MalOp Detection Engine that provides operation-centric detection rather than alert-centric approaches, visualizing multi-stage attacks with full context from root cause to impacted users and devices. It includes NGAV for multi-layered endpoint defense, EDR for AI-powered endpoint protection, and endpoint controls for security team management. Extended attack surface protection covers identity, workspace, cloud, and network environments. The platform offers mobile threat defense for corporate-owned and BYOD devices against mobile attacks. Security operations capabilities include threat hunting services, 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR), and vulnerability management with assessment and patch recommendations for endpoint applications and operating systems. Incident management features include digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tools, compromise assessments for identifying past or present attacks, and incident response services for containment and remediation. The platform supports predictive response with automatic prediction and response capabilities to address attacks without human intervention. Deployment options are flexible, and the platform achieved 100% detection, visibility, accuracy and SOC efficiency in the 2025 MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluation.
Cybereason Cybereason Defense Platform is XDR platform with EDR, NGAV, MDR, threat hunting, and incident response developed by Cybereason. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, DFIR, EDR.
