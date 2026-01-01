Coro Cybersecurity
Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine
Coro Cybersecurity
Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine
Coro Cybersecurity Description
Coro Cybersecurity is a unified security platform that consolidates multiple security modules into a single interface with one endpoint agent and one AI-driven data engine. The platform provides modular security capabilities that integrate without requiring separate tools or complex configurations. The platform includes endpoint protection with next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and device posture management. Network security features include zero trust network access (ZTNA), VPN, firewall, and secure web gateway for filtering web traffic. Email security capabilities cover inbound gateway protection, secure message encryption, and anti-phishing controls. Additional modules address cloud app security for monitoring cloud drives and admin activity, mobile device management for mobile threat protection, and WiFi phishing prevention to block suspicious wireless endpoints. The platform includes security awareness training with phishing simulations and social engineering exercises. Data governance capabilities are integrated into the endpoint agent. All modules share a common data engine that enables cross-module intelligence sharing and correlation. The unified dashboard provides centralized visibility into security events, statuses, and logs across all modules. The platform earned a AAA rating from SE Labs for Enterprise Advanced Security Protection with 97% accuracy against modern threats.
Coro Cybersecurity FAQ
Common questions about Coro Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Coro Cybersecurity is Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine developed by Coro Cybersecurity. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership