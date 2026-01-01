Coro Cybersecurity Logo

Coro Cybersecurity

Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine

Security Operations
Commercial
Coro Cybersecurity Description

Coro Cybersecurity is a unified security platform that consolidates multiple security modules into a single interface with one endpoint agent and one AI-driven data engine. The platform provides modular security capabilities that integrate without requiring separate tools or complex configurations. The platform includes endpoint protection with next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and device posture management. Network security features include zero trust network access (ZTNA), VPN, firewall, and secure web gateway for filtering web traffic. Email security capabilities cover inbound gateway protection, secure message encryption, and anti-phishing controls. Additional modules address cloud app security for monitoring cloud drives and admin activity, mobile device management for mobile threat protection, and WiFi phishing prevention to block suspicious wireless endpoints. The platform includes security awareness training with phishing simulations and social engineering exercises. Data governance capabilities are integrated into the endpoint agent. All modules share a common data engine that enables cross-module intelligence sharing and correlation. The unified dashboard provides centralized visibility into security events, statuses, and logs across all modules. The platform earned a AAA rating from SE Labs for Enterprise Advanced Security Protection with 97% accuracy against modern threats.

