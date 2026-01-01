WatchGuard ThreatSync Logo

WatchGuard ThreatSync

AI-based XDR platform for threat detection and automated response

Security Operations
Commercial
WatchGuard ThreatSync Description

WatchGuard ThreatSync is an extended detection and response platform built on WatchGuard Cloud that provides unified threat detection and automated remediation across multiple security layers. The platform consists of three main components: ThreatSync Core serves as the foundation, delivering centralized alert correlation, unified workflows, and AI-driven remediation orchestration across WatchGuard Firebox and EDR products within the Unified Security Platform. ThreatSync NDR (Network Detection and Response) provides advanced network threat detection using AI to identify attacks that bypass perimeter defenses, including ransomware and vulnerability-based attacks. It integrates with Firebox and ThreatSync Core to enable rapid remediation. ThreatSync SaaS extends threat detection to cloud applications and platforms, monitoring environments including Azure, M365, Google Cloud, Google Workspace, and AWS. It uses AI-based detection to identify threats in cloud and SaaS environments. The platform offers automated compliance reporting through WatchGuard Compliance Reporting, which includes over one hundred regulatory controls mapped to automated compliance reports, including ISO-27001 and NIST 800-53 control sets. Total NDR is available as an integrated bundle that combines ThreatSync NDR, ThreatSync SaaS, and compliance reporting to provide unified AI-based detection and response across on-premises networks, cloud platforms, SaaS applications, and identity surfaces.

WatchGuard ThreatSync is AI-based XDR platform for threat detection and automated response developed by WatchGuard. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

