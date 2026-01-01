ReliaQuest GreyMatter Logo

ReliaQuest GreyMatter

Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Description

ReliaQuest GreyMatter is an agentic AI security operations platform that automates Tier 1 and Tier 2 security tasks through autonomous investigation and response capabilities. The platform uses AI agents to perform alert triage, investigation, and containment without human intervention. The system autonomously plans, executes, and adapts security responses based on the organization's environment, escalating issues to security teams only when necessary. It generates response plans tailored to specific environments and uses dynamic workflows that evolve with emerging risks. GreyMatter integrates with existing security tools to provide unified visibility across the security stack. The platform performs automated alert containment within 5 minutes of detection and conducts end-to-end alert investigations without human intervention. The platform includes role-based AI agents called Agentic Teammates that handle specific security operations tasks. It uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology grounded in live and historical data to reduce AI hallucinations. GreyMatter learns from organizational response patterns, security architecture, tools, and telemetry to enhance decision-making with contextual awareness. The platform provides transparency into its decision-making process, showing the data analyzed and actions taken for each investigation.

ReliaQuest GreyMatter FAQ

Common questions about ReliaQuest GreyMatter including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ReliaQuest GreyMatter is Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation developed by ReliaQuest. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →