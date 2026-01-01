ReliaQuest GreyMatter
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Description
ReliaQuest GreyMatter is an agentic AI security operations platform that automates Tier 1 and Tier 2 security tasks through autonomous investigation and response capabilities. The platform uses AI agents to perform alert triage, investigation, and containment without human intervention. The system autonomously plans, executes, and adapts security responses based on the organization's environment, escalating issues to security teams only when necessary. It generates response plans tailored to specific environments and uses dynamic workflows that evolve with emerging risks. GreyMatter integrates with existing security tools to provide unified visibility across the security stack. The platform performs automated alert containment within 5 minutes of detection and conducts end-to-end alert investigations without human intervention. The platform includes role-based AI agents called Agentic Teammates that handle specific security operations tasks. It uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology grounded in live and historical data to reduce AI hallucinations. GreyMatter learns from organizational response patterns, security architecture, tools, and telemetry to enhance decision-making with contextual awareness. The platform provides transparency into its decision-making process, showing the data analyzed and actions taken for each investigation.
ReliaQuest GreyMatter FAQ
Common questions about ReliaQuest GreyMatter including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ReliaQuest GreyMatter is Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation developed by ReliaQuest. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.
