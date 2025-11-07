Trellix Security Platform Logo

Trellix Security Platform is a comprehensive, GenAI-powered security operations platform that provides integrated protection across endpoint, email, network, data, cloud, and security operations. The platform leverages Trellix Wise, a purpose-built GenAI capability built on over 10 years of AI modeling and 25 years of analytics and machine learning, to deliver high-fidelity threat detection, guided investigations, alert summarization, and threat landscape contextualization. The platform offers unified security controls through a single console for threat hunting, dashboarding, case management, and policy configuration. It provides detection and prioritization capabilities with platform-wide correlation, context enrichment, and forensics across multiple environments including cloud, on-premises, hybrid, air-gapped, and partner-managed deployments. Trellix combines operational intelligence with high-fidelity targeted machine learning and guided response capabilities. The platform integrates security controls across endpoints, networks, data, email, cloud, and third-party systems, enabling comprehensive threat hunting, forensics, and automated response. It delivers industry-leading detection and response results across standardized tests and features resilient architecture designed for diverse deployment scenarios. The platform saves SOC teams significant time by enabling rapid alert triage, scoping, and assessment in under 10 minutes per alert, while providing extensive monitoring and security solutions for comprehensive threat protection.

