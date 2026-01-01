Hunters Pathfinder AI Description

Hunters Pathfinder AI is a security operations platform that combines Copilot AI and Agentic AI capabilities to automate threat detection, investigation, and response processes. The platform uses AI agents to analyze and correlate security data across attack surfaces, automatically prioritizing threats and reducing alert noise. The Copilot AI component provides AI-generated event summaries, natural language querying for security insights, guided investigation workflows, and threat classification to help analysts prioritize real threats. The Agentic AI component operates autonomously to perform triage and classification of threats, conduct root cause analysis by correlating attack signals, continuously optimize detection accuracy through machine learning, and execute coordinated response playbooks. The platform automates complex investigations and surfaces high-fidelity alerts to reduce manual effort and alert fatigue. It integrates real-world attack intelligence to provide expert-level insights across multiple attack surfaces. The system continuously learns and adapts to evolving threat landscapes, refining detections and automating responses in real time. Pathfinder AI is designed to transform security operations from reactive to proactive by enabling analysts to supervise AI-driven investigations rather than manually investigating individual alerts, allowing SOC teams to scale their expertise without increasing headcount.