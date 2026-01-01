ProLion CryptoSpike Description

ProLion CryptoSpike is a ransomware protection solution that monitors and analyzes data access patterns on storage systems in real-time. The solution detects anomalies and suspicious user behavior by analyzing all data access to central storage systems using native APIs from supported storage vendors. CryptoSpike operates through a learning phase that takes a few hours to understand normal system behavior. Once deployed, it continuously monitors for suspicious activities such as encrypting, changing, copying, or moving files too frequently within defined time periods. When threats are detected, the system automatically blocks suspicious users from accessing data and sends alerts to administrators via email. The solution provides complete data access transparency, enabling administrators to trace which files were manipulated by which users and when. Recovery is performed through single file restore capabilities using ONTAP undo snapshots, allowing explicitly corrupted files to be restored while leaving other data unchanged. CryptoSpike supports NetApp (FAS/AFF & virtual ONTAP), Lenovo DM-Series, Dell PowerScale, Dell Unity, and Dell PowerStore storage systems. The solution can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud and integrates with existing SIEM platforms. Monitoring policies can be adjusted at the volume or share level in real-time. For data protection compliance, CryptoSpike implements a four-eyes principle requiring dual verification from two users before accessing user-specific data and activity information.