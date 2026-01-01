Red Piranha Crystal Eye XDR
Unified XDR platform for threat detection and response across network, endpoint, and cloud
Red Piranha Crystal Eye XDR Description
Crystal Eye XDR is an extended detection and response platform that provides threat protection, detection, and automated response capabilities across network, endpoint, and cloud environments from a unified console. The platform combines Network Detection and Response (NDR) with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities through network-based, cloud-based, and host-based sensors. The solution includes integrated Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) functionality that enables automated responses to low-risk threats and coordinated responses to high-risk incidents. Crystal Eye Orchestrate serves as the centralized management console and data lake for event collection, correlation, and response coordination across all sensors. The platform offers integrated vulnerability management with virtual patching capabilities through its IPS engine, allowing organizations to protect against known vulnerabilities. It includes an Integrated Risk Management (IRM) module that automates compliance monitoring and reporting across multiple standards. Crystal Eye XDR incorporates next-generation firewall capabilities with integrated security controls including IPS, secure web gateway, and secure email gateway. The platform supports both on-premise and cloud deployment options, including SASE architecture. The solution provides Passive Encryption Control technology for application-specific traffic fingerprinting and baseline establishment. It includes Azure AD integration for capturing Microsoft 365 signals across all subscription levels. The platform supports WireGuard, SSL, and IPSec VPN protocols for secure connectivity. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services are available with 24/7 SOC support from certified security analysts who investigate and resolve security incidents in real-time.
Red Piranha Crystal Eye XDR FAQ
Common questions about Red Piranha Crystal Eye XDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Red Piranha Crystal Eye XDR is a Unified XDR platform for threat detection and response across network, endpoint, and cloud developed by Red Piranha. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, EDR, Managed Detection Response.
