Security Operations

Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine

Wazuh Logo
Wazuh

Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.

Security Operations
Free
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Logo
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR

AI-driven XDR platform for endpoint security with threat prevention and detection

Security Operations
Heimdal Unified Cybersecurity Platform Logo
Heimdal Unified Cybersecurity Platform

Unified cybersecurity platform with XDR, EDR, PAM, email security, and compliance

Security Operations
Free
Fidelis Security Logo
Fidelis Security

XDR platform with NDR, EDR, deception, AD security, and CNAPP capabilities

Security Operations
Trellix Security Platform Logo
Trellix Security Platform

AI-powered security platform for detection, response, and threat protection

Security Operations
Trend Trend Vision One™ Security Operations Logo
Trend Trend Vision One™ Security Operations

XDR platform with Agentic SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection & response

Security Operations
TEHTRIS XDR AI PLATFORM Logo
TEHTRIS XDR AI PLATFORM

AI-powered XDR platform for automated threat detection and response

Security Operations
NetWitness Cybersecurity Logo
NetWitness Cybersecurity

Integrated XDR platform combining NDR, SIEM, EDR, and SOAR capabilities

Security Operations
AhnLab XDR Logo
AhnLab XDR

AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response

Security Operations
Microsoft Defender XDR Logo
Microsoft Defender XDR

XDR solution for unified detection and response across Microsoft 365

Security Operations
Cisco XDR Logo
Cisco XDR

XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud

Security Operations
CybrHawk XDR Logo
CybrHawk XDR

XDR platform for threat detection, prevention & response across enterprise

Security Operations
Cynet Cybersecurity Platform Logo
Cynet Cybersecurity Platform

Unified XDR platform with AI-powered threat detection and 24x7 MDR services

Security Operations
Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC Logo
Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC

AI-native SecOps platform combining SIEM, XDR, NDR, ITDR, and UEBA capabilities

Security Operations
Red Piranha Crystal Eye XDR Logo
Red Piranha Crystal Eye XDR

Unified XDR platform for threat detection and response across network, endpoint, and cloud

Security Operations
Blockbit XDR Logo
Blockbit XDR

XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email

Security Operations
LMNTRIX XDR Logo
LMNTRIX XDR

XDR platform with MDR and SOCaaS for threat detection and response

Security Operations
Rewterz XDR Logo
Rewterz XDR

XDR platform for threat monitoring, detection, and response across environments

Security Operations
Seceon OTM Platform Logo
Seceon OTM Platform

All-in-one platform combining SIEM, XDR, SOAR with AI/ML threat detection

Security Operations
Blumira SOC Auto-Focus Logo
Blumira SOC Auto-Focus

XDR platform with AI-enhanced SIEM, automated response, and endpoint visibility

Security Operations
UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR Logo
UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR

Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response

Security Operations
WithSecure Elements Cloud Logo
WithSecure Elements Cloud

Cloud-based unified security platform with modular XDR and exposure mgmt

Security Operations
Performanta Safe XDR Logo
Performanta Safe XDR

XDR service for continuous threat exposure management and automated response

Security Operations
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Logo
ReliaQuest GreyMatter

Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation

Security Operations
LogSentinel XDRAIV Logo
LogSentinel XDRAIV

XDR platform with SIEM, log management, threat detection, and compliance

Security Operations
Seqrite XDR Logo
Seqrite XDR

XDR platform with AI-powered threat detection, investigation, and response

Security Operations
OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox Logo
OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox

AI-driven malware sandbox for detecting evasive threats and zero-day attacks

Security Operations
Trend Micro Vision One Logo
Trend Micro Vision One

XDR platform for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads with EDR capabilities

Security Operations
Bitdefender GravityZone XDR Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone XDR

XDR platform for threat detection and response across multiple security layers

Security Operations
WatchGuard ThreatSync Logo
WatchGuard ThreatSync

AI-based XDR platform for threat detection and automated response

Security Operations
AhnLab Connect PLUS Logo
AhnLab Connect PLUS

Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence

Security Operations
AhnLab PLUS Platform Logo
AhnLab PLUS Platform

Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls

Security Operations
Trellix Wise Tour Logo
Trellix Wise Tour

Interactive product tours for Trellix security platform and products

Security Operations
Trellix Wise Logo
Trellix Wise

GenAI-powered security operations platform for automated alert investigation

Security Operations
Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Logo
Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR)

XDR platform with 24x7 SOC, threat detection, and automated response

Security Operations
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM Logo
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM

AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities

Security Operations
Cybereason XDR Logo
Cybereason XDR

XDR platform correlating multi-source telemetry into attack stories (MalOps)

Security Operations
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform Logo
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform

AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response

Security Operations
SentinelOne Singularity XDR Logo
SentinelOne Singularity XDR

AI-powered XDR platform for unified threat detection and response

Security Operations
Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Logo
Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR)

AI-driven MXDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response

Security Operations
Upstream XDR Logo
Upstream XDR

XDR platform for automotive, connected vehicles, and mobility IoT cybersecurity

Security Operations
Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR) Logo
Upstream Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR)

Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicle cybersecurity monitoring

Security Operations
Upstream Platform Logo
Upstream Platform

Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicles and smart mobility ecosystems

Security Operations
Stellar Cyber AI-Based Open XDR Logo
Stellar Cyber AI-Based Open XDR

AI-based Open XDR platform integrating NDR, AD, and FW for threat detection

Security Operations
LevelBlue USM Anywhere Logo
LevelBlue USM Anywhere

Cloud-based XDR platform for unified security monitoring and threat detection

Security Operations
GrammaTech ARTCAT Logo
GrammaTech ARTCAT

Runtime monitoring and automated mitigation for execution anomalies

Security Operations
ProLion CryptoSpike Logo
ProLion CryptoSpike

Real-time ransomware detection & blocking for storage systems with recovery

Security Operations
Coro Platform Logo
Coro Platform

Unified cybersecurity platform with multiple security modules and single agent

Security Operations
TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall Logo
TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall

DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform

Security Operations
NetWitness Threat Detection & Response Logo
NetWitness Threat Detection & Response

XDR platform combining NDR, EDR, SIEM, SOAR & UEBA for threat detection

Security Operations
GoSecure Titan® Platform Logo
GoSecure Titan® Platform

Centralized XDR platform with MXDR services and threat hunting capabilities

Security Operations
Nuix Adaptive Security Logo
Nuix Adaptive Security

Real-time threat detection and response platform for internal and external threats

Security Operations
CybrHawk SIEM XDR Logo
CybrHawk SIEM XDR

Enterprise XDR platform for unified threat detection and incident response

Security Operations
CybrHawk The Platform Logo
CybrHawk The Platform

Open XDR platform with SIEM, NDR, cloud detection, and threat intelligence

Security Operations
Cybrhawk Extended Detection & Response Logo
Cybrhawk Extended Detection & Response

XDR platform for threat detection & response across endpoints, identity, email

Security Operations
Cynet Unified Protection Logo
Cynet Unified Protection

Unified XDR platform with AI detection, automated response, and 24x7 MDR service

Security Operations
Cynet CyAI Logo
Cynet CyAI

AI-powered SOC agent for autonomous threat detection and response

Security Operations
Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Logo
Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR)

Unified XDR platform consolidating security data across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud

Security Operations
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layer AI™ Logo
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layer AI™

AI-driven XDR platform with detection, correlation, investigation, and response

Security Operations
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform Logo
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform

AI-driven Open XDR platform for MSSPs with multi-tenancy and automation

Security Operations
NSFOCUS Intelligent Security Operations Platform Logo
NSFOCUS Intelligent Security Operations Platform

XDR platform with SOAR capabilities for security operations centers

Security Operations
Gradient Cyber Quorum™ Logo
Gradient Cyber Quorum™

Unified threat detection platform for network, endpoint, cloud, and user telemetry

Security Operations
Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR Logo
Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR

XDR platform for unified threat detection, investigation, and response

Security Operations
Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR Logo
Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR

Managed XDR service built on CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale platform

Security Operations
xenex xenexFoundation Logo
xenex xenexFoundation

Cloud-based Security Operations-as-a-Service with XDR engine and 700+ connectors

Security Operations
Hunters Pathfinder AI Logo
Hunters Pathfinder AI

AI-driven SOC platform with autonomous threat detection, investigation & response

Security Operations
Seceon aiXDR-PMAX Logo
Seceon aiXDR-PMAX

XDR platform with endpoint protection, detection, and automated response

Security Operations
Gurucul Open XDR Logo
Gurucul Open XDR

XDR platform with behavioral analytics for threat detection and response

Security Operations
Integrity360 Managed Rapid7 XDR Logo
Integrity360 Managed Rapid7 XDR

Managed XDR service powered by Rapid7 platform from Integrity360

Security Operations
Sekoia Defend Logo
Sekoia Defend

SaaS XDR platform combining threat intelligence with automated response

Security Operations
Hexnode XDR Logo
Hexnode XDR

XDR platform integrated with UEM for endpoint threat detection and response

Security Operations
Guardz Secure & Insure Logo
Guardz Secure & Insure

AI-native unified security platform for MSPs covering identity, endpoint, email

Security Operations
Talanos Managed EDR Logo
Talanos Managed EDR

Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring, incident response, and SOAR automation

Security Operations
Kaspersky Next XDR Expert Logo
Kaspersky Next XDR Expert

XDR platform with threat detection, automated response, and cross-correlation

Security Operations
Alert Logic Fortra XDR Logo
Alert Logic Fortra XDR

Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud

Security Operations
Alert Logic Logo
Alert Logic

Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities

Security Operations
Forescout Threat Detection & Response Logo
Forescout Threat Detection & Response

XDR platform for unified threat detection & response across IT/OT environments

Security Operations
Digital Hands CyGuard Maestro™ Logo
Digital Hands CyGuard Maestro™

Open-XDR security fabric powering MDR and managed SIEM services

Security Operations
eSentire Atlas XDR Platform Logo
eSentire Atlas XDR Platform

XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection and automated response

Security Operations
HUMAN Defense Platform Logo
HUMAN Defense Platform

Platform for detecting & preventing ad fraud, bot attacks, & account fraud

Security Operations
HUMAN Application Protection Logo
HUMAN Application Protection

Protects apps from bots, AI agents, fraud, and client-side threats

Security Operations
LimaCharlie SecOps Cloud Platform Logo
LimaCharlie SecOps Cloud Platform

Cloud-based SecOps platform with EDR, SIEM, automation, and AI integration

Security Operations
LimaCharlie Custom Detection & Response Logo
LimaCharlie Custom Detection & Response

Custom detection & response rule creation platform with sub-100ms response time

Security Operations
Orange Cyberdefense Managed Threat Detection [xdr] Logo
Orange Cyberdefense Managed Threat Detection [xdr]

Managed XDR service for threat detection and response across enterprise environments

Security Operations
UncommonX XDR Logo
UncommonX XDR

XDR solution for MSPs with exposure management and optional 24/7 SOC support

Security Operations
Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Logo
Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Open source XDR platform for threat detection and response across IT layers

Security Operations
Exaforce Exabot Detect Logo
Exaforce Exabot Detect

AI-powered threat detection across IaaS, SaaS, code, and identity systems

Security Operations
Exaforce Logo
Exaforce

AI-driven SOC platform for detection, triage, investigation, and response

Security Operations
Exaforce Platform Logo
Exaforce Platform

AI-powered XDR platform for cloud and SaaS threat detection and response

Security Operations
COGNNA EDR Logo
COGNNA EDR

AI-driven unified SOC platform with cross-domain visibility and automation

Security Operations
COGNNA XDR Logo
COGNNA XDR

AI-driven XDR platform unifying detection, hunting, and response capabilities

Security Operations
COGNNA Threat Detection Logo
COGNNA Threat Detection

AI-driven threat detection platform with real-time correlation & analytics

Security Operations
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent Logo
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent

XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection

Security Operations
BlackBreach Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Logo
BlackBreach Extended Detection & Response (XDR)

24/7 XDR platform with SOC, NG-SIEM, and automated threat detection

Security Operations
DigitalXRAID Managed XDR Service Logo
DigitalXRAID Managed XDR Service

Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring and expert-led incident response

Security Operations
XDR360 Logo
XDR360

XDR platform with 24/7 MDR, SIEM, vulnerability assessment, and compliance

Security Operations
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Logo
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR)

Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response.

Security Operations
ABD Technology 360 AI Security App Logo
ABD Technology 360 AI Security App

AI-driven security platform covering multiple cybersecurity domains.

Security Operations
ABD Technology 360 AI Security Platform Logo
ABD Technology 360 AI Security Platform

AI-powered modular security platform with XDR, identity, email, endpoint & EASM.

Security Operations
Antiy Comprehensive Solution Logo
Antiy Comprehensive Solution

Multi-layer defense platform combining network, traffic, and endpoint security.

Security Operations
Blueshift XDR Suite Logo
Blueshift XDR Suite

Fully managed XDR suite with 24x7 SOC, SIEM, SOAR, NDR & vuln detection.

Security Operations
Blueshift IntelliThreat AI for M365 Logo
Blueshift IntelliThreat AI for M365

Autonomous AI detection & response platform for Microsoft 365 environments.

Security Operations
Certego Detection Modules Logo
Certego Detection Modules

Multi-layered detection platform covering endpoint, network, cloud, and vuln assessment.

Security Operations
Certego PanOptikon Logo
Certego PanOptikon

SaaS SecOps platform for unified threat detection, response, and IR.

Security Operations
Cleafy Platform Logo
Cleafy Platform

Cyber-fraud fusion platform for digital banking covering mobile, web & API.

Security Operations
Confluera CxDR Platform Logo
Confluera CxDR Platform

Real-time IR automation platform using continuous attack graphs & ML detection.

Security Operations
Confluera Cloud Workload Threat Detection Logo
Confluera Cloud Workload Threat Detection

ML-powered cloud workload threat detection with real-time attack storyboarding.

Security Operations
Confluera CxDR (Multi-Cloud Visibility) Logo
Confluera CxDR (Multi-Cloud Visibility)

ML-based multi-cloud workload visibility with continuous attack graph tracking.

Security Operations
Confluera Real-time Threat Storyboarding Logo
Confluera Real-time Threat Storyboarding

Real-time cloud-native threat detection via continuous causal attack graph storyboarding.

Security Operations
Conifers CognitiveSOC Logo
Conifers CognitiveSOC

AI SOC agents platform automating threat investigation & incident triage.

Security Operations
CybaVerse CybaOps Logo
CybaVerse CybaOps

Unified SecOps platform combining MDR, VM, SIEM, and response capabilities.

Security Operations
CyberCyte Modules Logo
CyberCyte Modules

Modular cybersecurity platform by CyberCyte with composable security components.

Security Operations
Cybriant XDR Logo
Cybriant XDR

Managed XDR service combining AI analytics and 24/7 human oversight for threat detection.

Security Operations
GuardDog AI Complete Logo
GuardDog AI Complete

Agentless autonomous platform for threat detection, containment & posture mgmt.

Security Operations
iG2 CRISPER™ USS Logo
iG2 CRISPER™ USS

Integrated XDR/SIEM/SOAR endpoint security platform with ML and AI.

Security Operations
iG2 CRISPER™ USP Logo
iG2 CRISPER™ USP

Unified XDR+SIEM+VM+FIM+SOAR platform built on Wazuh.

Security Operations
Nomios XDR Logo
Nomios XDR

Managed XDR service integrating multi-source security data into a unified platform.

Security Operations
PlaxidityX VPCC Logo
PlaxidityX VPCC

Cloud platform for automotive fleet cybersecurity monitoring and SOC integration.

Security Operations
PRE Security Logo
PRE Security

AI-native predictive SecOps platform using LLMs for threat detection.

Security Operations
RSA NetWitness Platform Logo
RSA NetWitness Platform

Unified NDR, EDR, SOAR & UEBA platform for APT detection & response.

Security Operations
Quantum Fort Platform Logo
Quantum Fort Platform

Unified IT security platform for visibility, patching, policy, and alert mgmt.

Security Operations
SafeAeon XDR-as-a-Service Logo
SafeAeon XDR-as-a-Service

Managed XDR service combining MDR, SIEM, EDR, UBA, NDR & Dark Web Monitoring.

Security Operations
SolCyber XDR++ Logo
SolCyber XDR++

Managed security bundle with EDR, email security, and awareness training.

Security Operations
Sternum Threat Detection Logo
Sternum Threat Detection

AI-powered IoT threat detection with runtime integrity verification.

Security Operations
Cybereason Cybereason Defense Platform Logo
Cybereason Cybereason Defense Platform

XDR platform with EDR, NGAV, MDR, threat hunting, and incident response

Security Operations
SentinelOne Singularity Platform Logo
SentinelOne Singularity Platform

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.

Security Operations
Free
Tetragon Logo
Tetragon

Real-time, eBPF-based Security Observability and Runtime Enforcement component

Security Operations
Free

