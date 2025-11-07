OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox

AI-driven malware sandbox for detecting evasive threats and zero-day attacks

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
0

OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox is an AI-driven malware analysis platform that combines static analysis, threat intelligence, and emulation to detect sophisticated and evasive malware. The solution provides multi-layered threat detection capabilities designed to identify zero-day attacks and advanced threats that employ obfuscation, geofencing, and sandbox evasion techniques. The platform uses a three-stage analysis approach: reputation checks against known bad hashes and whitelists (milliseconds), deep static analysis that bypasses common obfuscation techniques (seconds), and dynamic fast-pass analysis using emulation within a lightweight virtualization layer (10 seconds average). This adaptive threat analysis methodology enables rapid scanning of thousands of files simultaneously with low resource requirements. MetaDefender Sandbox provides detailed threat reports with actionable indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware configuration extraction, and built-in threat hunting capabilities with similarity search functionality. The platform can detect various attack vectors including phishing, synthetic fabricated samples, geofencing malware, packed executables, obfuscated VBA macros, .NET reflection, shellcode, supply chain attacks, and ClickFix campaigns. The solution includes offline URL reputation analysis using machine learning models trained on hundreds of thousands of labeled URLs, making it suitable for air-gapped environments. Brand detection capabilities identify nearly 300 brands in phishing attempts. The platform offers flexible deployment options including cloud-native, on-premises, or hybrid environments.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →