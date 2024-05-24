Top Alternatives to SimSpace Cyber Range PlatformSecurity Operations
Cyber range platform for training, testing, and validating security controls.
166 Alternatives to SimSpace Cyber Range Platform
Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
A non-profit organization providing live-fire cyber warfare ranges for training and up-skilling cybersecurity professionals.
A platform offering hacking missions to test and enhance skills.
Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.
A distributed systems simulator that creates intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes clusters in AWS for security training and attack scenario practice.
Catalog of simulated attack scenarios for cyber defense training and validation
Simulates cyber attack scenarios to test incident response readiness.
Gamified cyber range workshops for security product demos and training
Cyber range automation framework for designing, deploying, and managing training
Cybersecurity training and simulation platform for SOC teams
Platform for operational cyber readiness training and exercises
Cyber range platform for hands-on cybersecurity training and simulation
Integrated platform for cyber operations talent mgmt, training & assessment
Scenario-based tabletop exercises for incident response training & planning
Suite of cyber defense tools, training, and research services
Platform for hosting CTF contests and cybersecurity training events
Cloud-based cyber range platform for team-based security training and drills
NATO-awarded cyber range platform for training, testing, and validation
Cyber range platform for finance & banking sector security training
Cyber range platform for space industry security testing and training
Scalable cyber range platform for MSSPs to expand training capabilities
Cyber range platform for testing & managing smart city IT systems
OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins
QKD testing & research platform for quantum key distribution experimentation
Digital twin-based cyber defense platform with AI tools and VR interface
Hands-on cyber range platform for security skills training and assessment
On-demand cybersecurity readiness exercises and tabletops for incident response
SOC analyst training platform using live-fire exercises in production systems
Pre-configured VM for testing attacks with real-time telemetry monitoring
Simulates cyberattack scenarios to test & improve incident response plans.
Mobile app for learning cybersecurity and blue team skills on smartphones
Hands-on SOC training platform for blue team skill development
Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform.
Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense.
Cybersecurity training service covering SOC, IR, offensive, and exec awareness.
Cyber range platform for red team attack simulations & offensive security training.
Live-fire red vs. blue team cyber attack simulations on a virtual range.
Live-fire, team-based cyber attack simulation training for SOC & IR teams.
Collaborative red & blue team cyber simulation exercises on a live range.
On-demand cybersecurity skills training platform with 1,500+ hands-on labs.
Instructor-led live-fire cyber range training for blue teams & SOC analysts.
Subscription-based live-fire cyber attack simulation training for SOC/IR teams.
Competitive CTF exercises on a virtual cyber range for team skill building.
Next-gen IR tabletop exercises using a virtual cyber range for all roles.
Live-fire cyber attack simulation platform for security team training.
Cloud-hosted customizable cyber range for security training & testing.
Cloud-hosted cyber range platform for SOC & IR team live-fire simulation training.
Social learning platform for CTF challenges, labs, and cybersecurity training.
Video-based cyberattack simulation tool for SMB incident response training.
Academic cyber training platform with IT/OT hands-on labs & live attack simulations.
OT/IT cyber training platform for academic institutions and corporates.
On-premises cyber training arena with remote access to global arena network.
Cloud-based cyber training platform with role-tailored, scenario-driven exercises.
Live cyberattack simulation arenas for hands-on OT/IT security training.
On-premises cyber training arena for IT/OT defense across org skill levels.
On-demand, browser-based cybersecurity hands-on lab training platform.
Hands-on, challenge-based cybersecurity lab training platform.
On-demand cloud-hosted cybersecurity virtual lab training platform.
Cybersecurity training platform with 350+ hands-on labs and instructor-led courses.
Cyber range platform for hands-on KSA assessments mapped to NIST-NICE.
Cyber training platform for CTF events, war games, and workforce dev.
Cloud-native, AI-powered cyber range platform for cybersecurity training.
Platform for creating & sharing custom cyber ranges and threat emulations.
Cyber range platform for Blue, Red & Purple team training & assessment.
Cyber range training with open-ended, multi-stage attack investigation exercises.
Tabletop & live-play cyber incident response exercises for organisations.
Managed cybersecurity training platform with cyber range and custom courses.
Enterprise cyber resilience platform with hands-on labs mapped to MITRE & NIST.
Enterprise platform for cybersecurity workforce training via hands-on labs & CTFs.
Platform for validating security team readiness via threat emulation & purple-team ranges.
Subscription-based enterprise red team simulation labs with AD focus.
Cyber range platform for purple team training, APT emulation & detection.
Enterprise platform for cybersecurity team training, labs, and skill gap assessment.
Hands-on red team training platform with labs, cyber ranges, and CTF assessments.
Gamified CTF platform for hosting cybersecurity team assessments and training.
Virtual hacking labs platform with 1,720+ hands-on cybersecurity challenges.
Hands-on blue team training platform for SOC, DFIR, and threat intel roles.
Platform for building custom game-based cybersecurity training scenarios.
Game-based cybersecurity training platform with simulated Linux environment.
Hands-on cloud security training labs for AWS, Azure, and Sentinel teams.
Platform for org-wide cyber crisis simulations and team-based exercises.
Cyber range platform for simulating real-world attacks in risk-free environments.
Cyber readiness platform for drills, simulations, training, and reporting.
Quantifies org cyber workforce resilience into a single composite score.
Hands-on cyber skills training platform with AI-driven labs and resilience metrics.
Team-based cyber range platform for IR simulation, training & benchmarking.
AI-driven cyber crisis simulation platform for testing org-wide incident response.
Live, simulated cyber attack drills to test org-wide incident response.
Blue team hands-on training platform for defensive cybersecurity skills.
DDoS attack simulation & defense validation service for enterprises.
Cyber range platform for simulated attack training across IT, cloud, and OT.
Cybersecurity training & simulation service covering ICS, APT, and DevSecOps.
Web-based cyber hacking defense training platform with CTF-style exercises.
Quantum network simulator for designing and testing quantum network protocols
AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that creates vulnerable Azure cloud lab environments for offensive security training and cloud penetration testing practice.
A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
A hands-on cybersecurity laboratory environment for Gray Hat Hacking Chapter 29 that creates virtualized Docker and Kali Linux machines using Terraform for practical security training exercises.
OWASP Hackademic Challenges is an educational web platform offering 10 realistic vulnerability scenarios for learning information security concepts through hands-on exploitation in a controlled environment.
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine that provides comprehensive competition hosting capabilities with challenge management, team scoring, and administrative tools for cybersecurity competitions.
Pentest active directory LAB project for practicing attack techniques.
CloudGoat is a vulnerable-by-design AWS deployment tool that creates intentionally insecure cloud environments for hands-on cybersecurity training through capture-the-flag scenarios.
A modular, cross-platform framework for creating repeatable, time-delayed security events and scenarios for Blue Team training and Red Team operations.
NightShade is a Django-based capture the flag framework that enables organizations to create and manage cybersecurity competitions with support for multiple contest formats and multi-tenant architecture.
Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.
WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.
Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform that provides hands-on cybersecurity education through capture the flag exercises in controlled vulnerable environments.
A lightweight CTF platform with simple setup and difficulty-based scoring that removes timezone advantages from competitions.
A training program that teaches security professionals how to conduct penetration testing and attack simulations against AWS and Azure cloud infrastructure.
A Node.js CLI tool that automates the setup of CTF events using OWASP Juice Shop challenges across multiple CTF frameworks.
Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.
SecGen is an open-source framework that automatically generates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for cybersecurity education and penetration testing training.
DetectionLab is a pre-configured Windows domain environment with security tooling and logging designed for cybersecurity training and detection capability development.
DVXTE is a Docker-based training platform containing multiple vulnerable applications designed for cybersecurity education and skill development.
A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments.
GRFICS is a Unity 3D-based framework that provides a virtual industrial control system environment for practicing ICS security attacks and defenses with visual feedback.
echoCTF is a cybersecurity framework for running Capture the Flag competitions and training exercises on real IT infrastructure.
FBCTF is a platform for hosting Jeopardy and King of the Hill style Capture the Flag competitions with support for various scales and participation models.
AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice.
CTFd is a web-based framework for creating and managing Capture The Flag cybersecurity competitions with customizable challenges, scoring systems, and team management capabilities.
Intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes cluster environment for learning and practicing Kubernetes security.
HackTheArch is an open-source Ruby on Rails-based scoring server platform designed for hosting and managing Cyber Capture the Flag competitions with web-based problem management and hint systems.
A comprehensive collection of free online laboratories and platforms for practicing penetration testing, CTF challenges, and cybersecurity skills development.
Root the Box is a real-time CTF scoring engine that provides a configurable platform for cybersecurity training through gamified wargames and competitions.
A Terraform tool that creates intentionally misconfigured AWS infrastructure with 84 vulnerabilities across 22 services for security training and testing purposes.
MockSSH is a testing tool that emulates operating systems behind SSH servers to enable automation testing without requiring access to real servers.
BlueTeam.Lab provides Terraform and Ansible scripts to deploy an orchestrated detection laboratory for testing attacks and forensic artifacts in a SOC-like Windows environment.
InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques.
A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.
A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements.
A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.
XVWA is an intentionally vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security education, containing multiple common web vulnerabilities for hands-on learning and practice.
An educational workshop providing hands-on training materials, lab environments, and tools for learning local privilege escalation techniques on Windows and Linux systems.
DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.
A security dataset and CTF platform available in full (16.4GB) and attack-only (3.2GB) versions, pre-indexed for Splunk to help security professionals practice analysis skills.
A pre-indexed Splunk security dataset and CTF platform that provides realistic security data for training, research, and educational purposes for cybersecurity professionals and students.
SALO is a framework that generates synthetic log events for security testing and research without requiring actual infrastructure or triggering real events.
A deliberately vulnerable web application written in under 100 lines of Python code for educational purposes and web security testing.
A network of physical and online cyber warfare ranges for training and testing
An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.
Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.
Frontpage of the IO wargame with various versions and connection details.
A wargame that challenges your hacking skills
A wargame designed to test your hacking skills and knowledge
A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.
A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.
A Linux-based environment for penetration testing and vulnerability exploitation
A wargaming network for penetration testers to practice their skills in a realistic environment.
A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.
Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.
Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.
Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills
International cybersecurity festival for all, who wants to dive into the world of cyber security and have a great time.
Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.
A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.
Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs
A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.
Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.
A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills
A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.
A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
