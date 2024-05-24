SimSpace Cyber Range Platform Logo

Top Alternatives to SimSpace Cyber Range Platform

Security Operations

Cyber range platform for training, testing, and validating security controls.

166 Alternatives to SimSpace Cyber Range Platform

Pentest Lab Logo
Pentest Lab

Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.

Security Operations
Free
Cyber Warfare Range LLC Logo
Cyber Warfare Range LLC

A non-profit organization providing live-fire cyber warfare ranges for training and up-skilling cybersecurity professionals.

Security Operations
Free
hackxor Logo
hackxor

A platform offering hacking missions to test and enhance skills.

Security Operations
Free
ThisisLegal.com Logo
ThisisLegal.com

Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.

Security Operations
Free
Simulator Logo
Simulator

A distributed systems simulator that creates intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes clusters in AWS for security training and attack scenario practice.

Security Operations
Free
SimSpace Cyber Range Logo
SimSpace Cyber Range

Cyber range platform for training, testing, and validating security readiness

Security Operations
SimSpace Attack Catalog Logo
SimSpace Attack Catalog

Catalog of simulated attack scenarios for cyber defense training and validation

Security Operations
GoSecure Titan® Tabletop Exercises Logo
GoSecure Titan® Tabletop Exercises

Simulates cyber attack scenarios to test incident response readiness.

Security Operations
Circadence Security Immersion Workshops Logo
Circadence Security Immersion Workshops

Gamified cyber range workshops for security product demos and training

Security Operations
Circadence Range Conductor Logo
Circadence Range Conductor

Cyber range automation framework for designing, deploying, and managing training

Security Operations
Cyberbit Platform Logo
Cyberbit Platform

Cybersecurity training and simulation platform for SOC teams

Security Operations
Cyberbit Operational Cyber Readiness Platform Logo
Cyberbit Operational Cyber Readiness Platform

Platform for operational cyber readiness training and exercises

Security Operations
Cyberbit Cyber Range Logo
Cyberbit Cyber Range

Cyber range platform for hands-on cybersecurity training and simulation

Security Operations
FIFTH DOMAIN Integrated Cyber Operations Platform Logo
FIFTH DOMAIN Integrated Cyber Operations Platform

Integrated platform for cyber operations talent mgmt, training & assessment

Security Operations
Netragard Tabletop Exercises Logo
Netragard Tabletop Exercises

Scenario-based tabletop exercises for incident response training & planning

Security Operations
Peraton Advanced Cyber Solutions Logo
Peraton Advanced Cyber Solutions

Suite of cyber defense tools, training, and research services

Security Operations
ThreatSims One Platform Logo
ThreatSims One Platform

Platform for hosting CTF contests and cybersecurity training events

Security Operations
RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform Logo
RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform

Cloud-based cyber range platform for team-based security training and drills

Security Operations
CybExer Cyber Range Technology Logo
CybExer Cyber Range Technology

NATO-awarded cyber range platform for training, testing, and validation

Security Operations
Cybexer Cyber Ranges for Finance and Banking Logo
Cybexer Cyber Ranges for Finance and Banking

Cyber range platform for finance & banking sector security training

Security Operations
CybExer Cyber Ranges for Space Logo
CybExer Cyber Ranges for Space

Cyber range platform for space industry security testing and training

Security Operations
Cybexer Cyber Ranges Logo
Cybexer Cyber Ranges

Scalable cyber range platform for MSSPs to expand training capabilities

Security Operations
Cybexer Cyber Ranges for Smart Cities Logo
Cybexer Cyber Ranges for Smart Cities

Cyber range platform for testing & managing smart city IT systems

Security Operations
Bastazo Agoge Logo
Bastazo Agoge

OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins

Security Operations
QNu Labs mCARP Logo
QNu Labs mCARP

QKD testing & research platform for quantum key distribution experimentation

Security Operations
CyberSecDome Logo
CyberSecDome

Digital twin-based cyber defense platform with AI tools and VR interface

Security Operations
CMD+CTRL Cyber Range Logo
CMD+CTRL Cyber Range

Hands-on cyber range platform for security skills training and assessment

Security Operations
Red Canary Readiness Exercises Logo
Red Canary Readiness Exercises

On-demand cybersecurity readiness exercises and tabletops for incident response

Security Operations
SightGain Embedded Cyber Training Range Logo
SightGain Embedded Cyber Training Range

SOC analyst training platform using live-fire exercises in production systems

Security Operations
RedWolf Test Target Logo
RedWolf Test Target

Pre-configured VM for testing attacks with real-time telemetry monitoring

Security Operations
DigitalXRAID Cyber Incident Exercising Service Logo
DigitalXRAID Cyber Incident Exercising Service

Simulates cyberattack scenarios to test & improve incident response plans.

Security Operations
LetsDefend Mobile Logo
LetsDefend Mobile

Mobile app for learning cybersecurity and blue team skills on smartphones

Security Operations
LetsDefend for Business Logo
LetsDefend for Business

Hands-on SOC training platform for blue team skill development

Security Operations
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE Logo
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE

Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform.

Security Operations
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training Logo
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training

Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense.

Security Operations
Axon Technologies Train Logo
Axon Technologies Train

Cybersecurity training service covering SOC, IR, offensive, and exec awareness.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Red Team Exercises & Training Logo
Cloud Range Red Team Exercises & Training

Cyber range platform for red team attack simulations & offensive security training.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Red Team vs. Blue Team Logo
Cloud Range Red Team vs. Blue Team

Live-fire red vs. blue team cyber attack simulations on a virtual range.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Cyber Attack Simulation Logo
Cloud Range Cyber Attack Simulation

Live-fire, team-based cyber attack simulation training for SOC & IR teams.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Purple Team Exercises Logo
Cloud Range Purple Team Exercises

Collaborative red & blue team cyber simulation exercises on a live range.

Security Operations
Cloud Range FlexLabs Logo
Cloud Range FlexLabs

On-demand cybersecurity skills training platform with 1,500+ hands-on labs.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Blue Team Exercises Logo
Cloud Range Blue Team Exercises

Instructor-led live-fire cyber range training for blue teams & SOC analysts.

Security Operations
Cloud Range FlexRange Programs Logo
Cloud Range FlexRange Programs

Subscription-based live-fire cyber attack simulation training for SOC/IR teams.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Capture the Flag Exercises Logo
Cloud Range Capture the Flag Exercises

Competitive CTF exercises on a virtual cyber range for team skill building.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Tabletop 2.0 Logo
Cloud Range Tabletop 2.0

Next-gen IR tabletop exercises using a virtual cyber range for all roles.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Cyber Attack Simulations Logo
Cloud Range Cyber Attack Simulations

Live-fire cyber attack simulation platform for security team training.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Range365 Logo
Cloud Range Range365

Cloud-hosted customizable cyber range for security training & testing.

Security Operations
Cloud Range Logo
Cloud Range

Cloud-hosted cyber range platform for SOC & IR team live-fire simulation training.

Security Operations
CTFGuide Logo
CTFGuide

Social learning platform for CTF challenges, labs, and cybersecurity training.

Security Operations
Free
CyberCatch Cyber Incident Simulator Logo
CyberCatch Cyber Incident Simulator

Video-based cyberattack simulation tool for SMB incident response training.

Security Operations
CybergymIEC Academic Cyber Arena Logo
CybergymIEC Academic Cyber Arena

Academic cyber training platform with IT/OT hands-on labs & live attack simulations.

Security Operations
CybergymIEC's Academic Logo
CybergymIEC's Academic

OT/IT cyber training platform for academic institutions and corporates.

Security Operations
CybergymIEC CyberPod Logo
CybergymIEC CyberPod

On-premises cyber training arena with remote access to global arena network.

Security Operations
CybergymIEC Virtual Cloud Arena Logo
CybergymIEC Virtual Cloud Arena

Cloud-based cyber training platform with role-tailored, scenario-driven exercises.

Security Operations
CybergymIEC Cyber Training Arena Logo
CybergymIEC Cyber Training Arena

Live cyberattack simulation arenas for hands-on OT/IT security training.

Security Operations
CybergymIEC CyberGround Logo
CybergymIEC CyberGround

On-premises cyber training arena for IT/OT defense across org skill levels.

Security Operations
Comtech CyberStronger Cyber Training Labs Logo
Comtech CyberStronger Cyber Training Labs

On-demand, browser-based cybersecurity hands-on lab training platform.

Security Operations
Comtech CyberStronger Challenge Labs Logo
Comtech CyberStronger Challenge Labs

Hands-on, challenge-based cybersecurity lab training platform.

Security Operations
CyberStronger Virtual Labs Subscription Logo
CyberStronger Virtual Labs Subscription

On-demand cloud-hosted cybersecurity virtual lab training platform.

Security Operations
Comtech CyberStronger Logo
Comtech CyberStronger

Cybersecurity training platform with 350+ hands-on labs and instructor-led courses.

Security Operations
CYBRScore® Skills Assessments Logo
CYBRScore® Skills Assessments

Cyber range platform for hands-on KSA assessments mapped to NIST-NICE.

Security Operations
Free
Cympire Cyber Training Platform Logo
Cympire Cyber Training Platform

Cyber training platform for CTF events, war games, and workforce dev.

Security Operations
Cympire Cloud-Native Cyber Range Logo
Cympire Cloud-Native Cyber Range

Cloud-native, AI-powered cyber range platform for cybersecurity training.

Security Operations
Cympire Professional Community (Cyber Studio) Logo
Cympire Professional Community (Cyber Studio)

Platform for creating & sharing custom cyber ranges and threat emulations.

Security Operations
Cympire CyWARIA Logo
Cympire CyWARIA

Cyber range platform for Blue, Red & Purple team training & assessment.

Security Operations
Cympire Open-Ended Scenarios Logo
Cympire Open-Ended Scenarios

Cyber range training with open-ended, multi-stage attack investigation exercises.

Security Operations
CYSIAM Cyber Incident Exercise (CIE) Logo
CYSIAM Cyber Incident Exercise (CIE)

Tabletop & live-play cyber incident response exercises for organisations.

Security Operations
GLESEC Cybersecurity Training Platform Logo
GLESEC Cybersecurity Training Platform

Managed cybersecurity training platform with cyber range and custom courses.

Security Operations
Hack The Box Enterprise Platform Logo
Hack The Box Enterprise Platform

Enterprise cyber resilience platform with hands-on labs mapped to MITRE & NIST.

Security Operations
Hack The Box Cyber Workforce Dev Logo
Hack The Box Cyber Workforce Dev

Enterprise platform for cybersecurity workforce training via hands-on labs & CTFs.

Security Operations
Hack The Box Cyber Readiness Platform Logo
Hack The Box Cyber Readiness Platform

Platform for validating security team readiness via threat emulation & purple-team ranges.

Security Operations
Hack The Box Pro Labs Logo
Hack The Box Pro Labs

Subscription-based enterprise red team simulation labs with AD focus.

Security Operations
Hack The Box for Purple Teams Logo
Hack The Box for Purple Teams

Cyber range platform for purple team training, APT emulation & detection.

Security Operations
Hack The Box Business Logo
Hack The Box Business

Enterprise platform for cybersecurity team training, labs, and skill gap assessment.

Security Operations
Hack The Box for Red Teams Logo
Hack The Box for Red Teams

Hands-on red team training platform with labs, cyber ranges, and CTF assessments.

Security Operations
Hack The Box CTF Platform Logo
Hack The Box CTF Platform

Gamified CTF platform for hosting cybersecurity team assessments and training.

Security Operations
Hack The Box Hacking Labs Logo
Hack The Box Hacking Labs

Virtual hacking labs platform with 1,720+ hands-on cybersecurity challenges.

Security Operations
Hack The Box for Blue Teams Logo
Hack The Box for Blue Teams

Hands-on blue team training platform for SOC, DFIR, and threat intel roles.

Security Operations
Haiku Forge Logo
Haiku Forge

Platform for building custom game-based cybersecurity training scenarios.

Security Operations
Haiku Online Logo
Haiku Online

Game-based cybersecurity training platform with simulated Linux environment.

Security Operations
Immersive Cloud Security Training Logo
Immersive Cloud Security Training

Hands-on cloud security training labs for AWS, Azure, and Sentinel teams.

Security Operations
Immersive Labs Team Exercises Logo
Immersive Labs Team Exercises

Platform for org-wide cyber crisis simulations and team-based exercises.

Security Operations
Immersive Cyber Ranges Logo
Immersive Cyber Ranges

Cyber range platform for simulating real-world attacks in risk-free environments.

Security Operations
Immersive One Logo
Immersive One

Cyber readiness platform for drills, simulations, training, and reporting.

Security Operations
Immersive Labs Resilience Score Logo
Immersive Labs Resilience Score

Quantifies org cyber workforce resilience into a single composite score.

Security Operations
Immersive Labs (Immersive One) Logo
Immersive Labs (Immersive One)

Hands-on cyber skills training platform with AI-driven labs and resilience metrics.

Security Operations
Immersive Cyber Range Exercising Logo
Immersive Cyber Range Exercising

Team-based cyber range platform for IR simulation, training & benchmarking.

Security Operations
Immersive Crisis Sim Logo
Immersive Crisis Sim

AI-driven cyber crisis simulation platform for testing org-wide incident response.

Security Operations
Immersive Labs Cyber Drills Logo
Immersive Labs Cyber Drills

Live, simulated cyber attack drills to test org-wide incident response.

Security Operations
Immersive Defensive Security Logo
Immersive Defensive Security

Blue team hands-on training platform for defensive cybersecurity skills.

Security Operations
Onward Security DDoS Attack & Defense Drill Logo
Onward Security DDoS Attack & Defense Drill

DDoS attack simulation & defense validation service for enterprises.

Security Operations
OTIFYD Cyber Ranges Logo
OTIFYD Cyber Ranges

Cyber range platform for simulated attack training across IT, cloud, and OT.

Security Operations
Penacity Simulations Logo
Penacity Simulations

Cybersecurity training & simulation service covering ICS, APT, and DevSecOps.

Security Operations
Stealien Cyber Drill System Logo
Stealien Cyber Drill System

Web-based cyber hacking defense training platform with CTF-style exercises.

Security Operations
Aliro Simulator Logo
Aliro Simulator

Quantum network simulator for designing and testing quantum network protocols

Security Operations
AHHHZURE Logo
AHHHZURE

AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that creates vulnerable Azure cloud lab environments for offensive security training and cloud penetration testing practice.

Security Operations
Free
Java Vulnerable Logo
Java Vulnerable

A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
GRFICSv2 Logo
GRFICSv2

A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.

Security Operations
Free
Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29 Logo
Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29

A hands-on cybersecurity laboratory environment for Gray Hat Hacking Chapter 29 that creates virtualized Docker and Kali Linux machines using Terraform for practical security training exercises.

Security Operations
Free
OWASP Hackademic Challenges Logo
OWASP Hackademic Challenges

OWASP Hackademic Challenges is an educational web platform offering 10 realistic vulnerability scenarios for learning information security concepts through hands-on exploitation in a controlled environment.

Security Operations
Free
Mellivora Logo
Mellivora

Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine that provides comprehensive competition hosting capabilities with challenge management, team scoring, and administrative tools for cybersecurity competitions.

Security Operations
Free
GOAD Logo
GOAD

Pentest active directory LAB project for practicing attack techniques.

Security Operations
Free
CloudGoat Logo
CloudGoat

CloudGoat is a vulnerable-by-design AWS deployment tool that creates intentionally insecure cloud environments for hands-on cybersecurity training through capture-the-flag scenarios.

Security Operations
Free
DumpsterFire Toolset Logo
DumpsterFire Toolset

A modular, cross-platform framework for creating repeatable, time-delayed security events and scenarios for Blue Team training and Red Team operations.

Security Operations
Free
NightShade Logo
NightShade

NightShade is a Django-based capture the flag framework that enables organizations to create and manage cybersecurity competitions with support for multiple contest formats and multi-tenant architecture.

Security Operations
Free
Vulnerable-AD Logo
Vulnerable-AD

Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.

Security Operations
Free
WebGoat Logo
WebGoat

WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Haaukins Logo
Haaukins

Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform that provides hands-on cybersecurity education through capture the flag exercises in controlled vulnerable environments.

Security Operations
Free
MotherFucking CTF Logo
MotherFucking CTF

A lightweight CTF platform with simple setup and difficulty-based scoring that removes timezone advantages from competitions.

Security Operations
Free
Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure Logo
Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure

A training program that teaches security professionals how to conduct penetration testing and attack simulations against AWS and Azure cloud infrastructure.

Security Operations
Free
OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension Logo
OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension

A Node.js CLI tool that automates the setup of CTF events using OWASP Juice Shop challenges across multiple CTF frameworks.

Security Operations
Free
CI/CD Goat Logo
CI/CD Goat

Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.

Security Operations
Free
Security Scenario Generator (SecGen) Logo
Security Scenario Generator (SecGen)

SecGen is an open-source framework that automatically generates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for cybersecurity education and penetration testing training.

Security Operations
Free
Detection Lab Logo
Detection Lab

DetectionLab is a pre-configured Windows domain environment with security tooling and logging designed for cybersecurity training and detection capability development.

Security Operations
Free
Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE) Logo
Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE)

DVXTE is a Docker-based training platform containing multiple vulnerable applications designed for cybersecurity education and skill development.

Security Operations
Free
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) Logo
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)

A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments.

Security Operations
Free
GRFICS Logo
GRFICS

GRFICS is a Unity 3D-based framework that provides a virtual industrial control system environment for practicing ICS security attacks and defenses with visual feedback.

Security Operations
Free
echoCTF Logo
echoCTF

echoCTF is a cybersecurity framework for running Capture the Flag competitions and training exercises on real IT infrastructure.

Security Operations
Free
FBCTF Logo
FBCTF

FBCTF is a platform for hosting Jeopardy and King of the Hill style Capture the Flag competitions with support for various scales and participation models.

Security Operations
Free
AzureGoat Logo
AzureGoat

AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice.

Security Operations
Free
CTFd Logo
CTFd

CTFd is a web-based framework for creating and managing Capture The Flag cybersecurity competitions with customizable challenges, scoring systems, and team management capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Kubernetes Goat Logo
Kubernetes Goat

Intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes cluster environment for learning and practicing Kubernetes security.

Security Operations
Free
HackTheArch Logo
HackTheArch

HackTheArch is an open-source Ruby on Rails-based scoring server platform designed for hosting and managing Cyber Capture the Flag competitions with web-based problem management and hint systems.

Security Operations
Free
Labs-Pentest Logo
Labs-Pentest

A comprehensive collection of free online laboratories and platforms for practicing penetration testing, CTF challenges, and cybersecurity skills development.

Security Operations
Free
Root the Box Logo
Root the Box

Root the Box is a real-time CTF scoring engine that provides a configurable platform for cybersecurity training through gamified wargames and competitions.

Security Operations
Free
Sadcloud Logo
Sadcloud

A Terraform tool that creates intentionally misconfigured AWS infrastructure with 84 vulnerabilities across 22 services for security training and testing purposes.

Security Operations
Free
MockSSH Logo
MockSSH

MockSSH is a testing tool that emulates operating systems behind SSH servers to enable automation testing without requiring access to real servers.

Security Operations
Free
BlueTeam.Lab Logo
BlueTeam.Lab

BlueTeam.Lab provides Terraform and Ansible scripts to deploy an orchestrated detection laboratory for testing attacks and forensic artifacts in a SOC-like Windows environment.

Security Operations
Free
InsecureShop Logo
InsecureShop

InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques.

Security Operations
Free
LFI-Labs Logo
LFI-Labs

A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
BetterMotherFucking CTF Logo
BetterMotherFucking CTF

A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements.

Security Operations
Free
Metasploitable3 Logo
Metasploitable3

A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.

Security Operations
Free
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) Logo
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)

XVWA is an intentionally vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security education, containing multiple common web vulnerabilities for hands-on learning and practice.

Security Operations
Free
Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop Logo
Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop

An educational workshop providing hands-on training materials, lab environments, and tools for learning local privilege escalation techniques on Windows and Linux systems.

Security Operations
Free
DVTA - Vulnerable Thick Client Application Logo
DVTA - Vulnerable Thick Client Application

DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2 Logo
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2

A security dataset and CTF platform available in full (16.4GB) and attack-only (3.2GB) versions, pre-indexed for Splunk to help security professionals practice analysis skills.

Security Operations
Free
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3 Logo
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3

A pre-indexed Splunk security dataset and CTF platform that provides realistic security data for training, research, and educational purposes for cybersecurity professionals and students.

Security Operations
Free
Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO) Logo
Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO)

SALO is a framework that generates synthetic log events for security testing and research without requiring actual infrastructure or triggering real events.

Security Operations
Free
Damn Small Vulnerable Web Logo
Damn Small Vulnerable Web

A deliberately vulnerable web application written in under 100 lines of Python code for educational purposes and web security testing.

Security Operations
Free
Ranges – Cyber Warfare Range LLC Logo
Ranges – Cyber Warfare Range LLC

A network of physical and online cyber warfare ranges for training and testing

Security Operations
Free
Ghost in the Shellcode Logo
Ghost in the Shellcode

An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.

Security Operations
Free
Hack Yourself First Logo
Hack Yourself First

Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
IO Wargame Logo
IO Wargame

Frontpage of the IO wargame with various versions and connection details.

Security Operations
Free
Drifter Logo
Drifter

A wargame that challenges your hacking skills

Security Operations
Free
Krypton Logo
Krypton

A wargame designed to test your hacking skills and knowledge

Security Operations
Free
OverTheWire: Vortex Logo
OverTheWire: Vortex

A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.

Security Operations
Free
pwnable.kr Logo
pwnable.kr

A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.

Security Operations
Free
SecGame #1: Sauron Logo
SecGame #1: Sauron

A Linux-based environment for penetration testing and vulnerability exploitation

Security Operations
Free
SmashTheStack Wargaming Network Logo
SmashTheStack Wargaming Network

A wargaming network for penetration testers to practice their skills in a realistic environment.

Security Operations
Free
LAMPSecurity Training Logo
LAMPSecurity Training

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

Security Operations
Free
Webhacking.kr Logo
Webhacking.kr

Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Penetration Testing Practice Lab - Vulnerable Apps/Systems Logo
Penetration Testing Practice Lab - Vulnerable Apps/Systems

Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.

Security Operations
Free
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) Logo
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL)

Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.

Security Operations
Free
Hack This Site Logo
Hack This Site

A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills

Security Operations
Free
Positive Hack Days Fest Logo
Positive Hack Days Fest

International cybersecurity festival for all, who wants to dive into the world of cyber security and have a great time.

Security Operations
Free
Slavehack 2 Logo
Slavehack 2

Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.

Security Operations
Free
WeChall Logo
WeChall

A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.

Security Operations
Free
0xf.at Hackits Logo
0xf.at Hackits

Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.

Security Operations
Free
Purple Academy by Picus Logo
Purple Academy by Picus

Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.

Security Operations
Free
DEF CON CTF Archive Logo
DEF CON CTF Archive

A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.

Security Operations
Free
Attack-Defense Online Lab Logo
Attack-Defense Online Lab

Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs

Security Operations
Free
DFIR CTF: Precision Widgets of North Dakota Intrusion Logo
DFIR CTF: Precision Widgets of North Dakota Intrusion

A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.

Security Operations
Free
Splunk Boss of the SOC Logo
Splunk Boss of the SOC

Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.

Security Operations
Free
Google CTF Logo
Google CTF

A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills

Security Operations
Free
Reverse Engineering Challenges Logo
Reverse Engineering Challenges

A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.

Security Operations
Free
awesome-vulnerable-apps Logo
awesome-vulnerable-apps

A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning

Security Operations
Free

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
614
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
569
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
487
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
484
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
480
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Security
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief
Resources
View Popular Tools →