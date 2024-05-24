Circadence Range Conductor Description

Range Conductor is a cyber range automation framework that enables the design, deployment, and management of cyber training environments. The platform provides a graphical no-code interface for building cyber ranges without manual coding requirements. The framework consists of three components: Cyber Threat Environment for Modeling & Simulation (CTEMS) for cyber-physical simulations, automated training content creation capabilities, and performance monitoring systems. The platform supports customizable network topologies, device configurations, user behaviors, and software installations. Range Conductor can manage networks with thousands of virtual machines and integrates with live and constructive simulations for cyber-physical systems and digital twin environments. The platform includes AI-driven virtual agents that generate synthetic internet traffic, mimic user behavior, and create realistic files to simulate active network environments. The system supports red and blue team training scenarios with capabilities to inject live malware, vulnerabilities, and social engineering scenarios. It provides real-time monitoring of user actions, network activity, and system behavior for post-exercise analysis. The platform captures performance data for after-action reporting and continuous improvement of training methodologies. Range Conductor is designed for cybersecurity providers, nation-state operators, and enterprise security teams requiring scalable cyber training infrastructure.