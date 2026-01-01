SimSpace Cyber Range Logo

SimSpace Cyber Range

Cyber range platform for training, testing, and validating security readiness

Security Operations
Commercial
SimSpace Cyber Range Description

SimSpace Cyber Range is a cyber range platform designed for security teams to train personnel, test security tools and configurations, and validate controls and processes in realistic simulated environments. The platform was created by experts from U.S. Cyber Command and MIT's Lincoln Laboratory. The platform provides three primary capabilities: Training: Enables preparation of individuals, teams, and AI models through live-fire exercises in adaptive cybersecurity training environments. Supports upskilling and assessment of individuals, team strengthening exercises, and AI model development. Testing: Allows rigorous testing of security tools, AI agents, and configurations in live-fire cyber simulations that mirror production environments. Capabilities include AI agent evaluation, tool selection and optimization, detection engineering, and research and development for threat intelligence. Validation: Provides validation of security controls, processes, and agentic workflows to demonstrate compliance. Features include verification of agentic workflows, disaster recovery testing, and compliance demonstration. The platform emulates real environments and attacks to help security teams achieve cyber readiness and resilience. It serves industry, education, and state, local, and federal government organizations worldwide. The platform supports custom exercises that can integrate with existing security stacks.

SimSpace Cyber Range FAQ

Common questions about SimSpace Cyber Range including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SimSpace Cyber Range is Cyber range platform for training, testing, and validating security readiness developed by SimSpace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Compliance, Cyber Range.

