CMD+CTRL Cyber Range Description

CMD+CTRL Cyber Range is a hands-on training platform that provides virtual environments for security skills development and assessment. The platform uses insecure software environments to simulate real-world security scenarios with flawed design, vulnerable code, and misconfigured deployments. The cyber range includes over 500 challenges covering application security, platform vulnerabilities, and business logic flaws. Users interact with real applications, servers, traffic, technologies, and vulnerabilities to practice identifying and exploiting security weaknesses. Challenges include scenarios such as privilege escalation, denial of service attacks, workflow disruption, and other common attack vectors. The platform offers automated scoring and leaderboards to track participant performance. Dynamic reporting provides insights during live events and post-event analysis. Organizations can use the cyber range to measure team security proficiency, map results to focused training plans, and develop security champions within their teams. Cyber ranges are available in multiple configurations representing commonly deployed environments with varying difficulty levels. The platform supports practice ranges, competitive tournaments, and recruitment assessments. On-site and remote events are available with labs, hints, cheat sheets, user guides, and real-time instructor support. The target audience includes cross-functional teams such as application developers, security engineers, and QA engineers. The platform is designed to provide insight into how connected software functions and fails with respect to security.