Bastazo Agoge Description

Bastazo Agoge is a training platform designed for operational technology (OT) and critical infrastructure cybersecurity teams. The platform uses Digital Twin technology to create virtual replicas of real-world systems, devices, and networks in cloud-hosted environments. The platform enables administrators to set up custom training modules or select from pre-built simulations. Each lab runs on dedicated cloud servers, allowing organizations to scale training across teams. The system generates realistic device configurations and network traffic based on actual OT devices, including communication systems for aircraft, sensors, and industrial machinery. Training scenarios cover network mapping, device configuration inference, and cyber threat response in simulated IT and OT environments. The platform provides real-time feedback during training sessions, helping participants identify strengths and improvement areas. Administrators can review trainee session results to identify training gaps and patterns across the organization. The platform targets critical infrastructure sectors where both cybersecurity and operational teams require hands-on experience with OT-specific threats and scenarios. Training modules can be customized to organizational needs, supporting both new employee onboarding and ongoing skill development for existing staff.