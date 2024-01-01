MotherFucking CTF Logo

MotherFucking CTF is a lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, designed for hosting CTF challenges with a simple setup process and a score policy that focuses on challenge difficulty rather than timezones.

