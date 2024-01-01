Cybersecurity conference featuring talks on various hacking topics by industry experts.
MotherFucking CTF is a lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, designed for hosting CTF challenges with a simple setup process and a score policy that focuses on challenge difficulty rather than timezones.
Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.
A framework for creating cybersecurity event schemas with a schema browser for exploration.
Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.
A simple security capture the flag framework for running contests
Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use.