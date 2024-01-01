MotherFucking CTF

ALTERNATIVES

SteelCon 2018 0 ( 0 ) Cybersecurity conference featuring talks on various hacking topics by industry experts. Miscellaneous Free compliancesocial-engineering

Bastille-Linux 0 ( 0 ) Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings. Miscellaneous Free appseccomplianceconfiguration-managementsecurity-auditsecurity-hardeninghardening

Steampipe 0 ( 0 ) Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services. Miscellaneous Free sqldatabase

NightShade 0 ( 0 ) A simple security capture the flag framework for running contests Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-framework