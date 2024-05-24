Cyberbit Operational Cyber Readiness Platform Description

Cyberbit Operational Cyber Readiness Platform is a training and preparedness solution designed to enhance organizational cybersecurity capabilities through hands-on exercises and simulations. The platform focuses on building operational readiness for security teams by providing realistic training environments. Based on the product name and category, the platform addresses the need for organizations to maintain cyber readiness through continuous training and skill development. It targets security operations teams, incident responders, and other cybersecurity professionals who need to practice and refine their skills in realistic scenarios. The platform is positioned as a service offering that enables organizations to assess and improve their security team's ability to respond to cyber incidents and threats. It provides a structured approach to measuring and enhancing the operational capabilities of cybersecurity personnel. The solution is designed for enterprise environments where maintaining a high level of security team readiness is critical for protecting organizational assets and responding effectively to security incidents.