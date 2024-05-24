FIFTH DOMAIN Integrated Cyber Operations Platform Description

FIFTH DOMAIN is an integrated platform designed for comprehensive management of cyber operations talent. The platform consists of five interconnected products that work together in a continuous improvement cycle. The Assessor product enables skill evaluation during recruitment, promotions, and learning validation. It includes cohort analysis for measuring recruitment effectiveness, customizable templates for role-specific assessments, and exportable PDF reports for HR and interviewers. The Competitions product facilitates competitive events within cyber communities. It features a challenge builder with community contributions, team management with performance tracking and hall of fame ladders, and sandboxed jump box environments for safe experimentation. The Courses product delivers educational and mandatory training through a cyber range-connected Learning Management System. It includes a course builder with progress tracking modules, mentor connectivity for learner guidance, and customizable virtual lab development capabilities. The Trainings product offers targeted activities to address individual skill gaps. It provides recommended training assignments based on skill gap analysis, performance analysis measuring speed and efficiency, and role-matching based on skill assessments. The Workforce product models organizational cyber skills for workforce planning. It aggregates function scores to demonstrate overall cyber readiness, evaluates team capacity to perform organizational functions, and analyzes squad composition for optimal skills coverage.