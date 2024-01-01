HackTheArch 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HackTheArch is a scoring server developed by the Military Cyber Professionals Association (MCPA) using Ruby on Rails, aimed at providing a standard generic scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events. It allows easy addition and modification of problems and tracks event statistics. The platform is free to use and extend under the MIT license, with a focus on offering competitors hints for a cost and enabling problem creation and modification through a web interface.