HackTheArch Logo

HackTheArch

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

HackTheArch is a scoring server developed by the Military Cyber Professionals Association (MCPA) using Ruby on Rails, aimed at providing a standard generic scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events. It allows easy addition and modification of problems and tracks event statistics. The platform is free to use and extend under the MIT license, with a focus on offering competitors hints for a cost and enabling problem creation and modification through a web interface.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagruby-on-railscyber-security

ALTERNATIVES