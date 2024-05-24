Cyberbit Platform Description

Cyberbit Platform is a cybersecurity training and simulation solution designed for security operations center (SOC) teams and cybersecurity professionals. The platform provides hands-on training environments that simulate real-world cyber attack scenarios. Based on the company's focus on cyber range training solutions, the platform typically includes capabilities for creating realistic network environments where security teams can practice incident detection, analysis, and response procedures. Training scenarios cover various attack vectors and security incidents that SOC analysts encounter in production environments. The platform is used by organizations to develop and assess the technical skills of their security operations personnel through practical exercises. Training modules address different aspects of security operations including threat detection, incident investigation, and response coordination. The solution serves enterprise security teams, managed security service providers, and educational institutions that need to train cybersecurity professionals in a controlled environment without risking production systems.