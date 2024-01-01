CTFd 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework that focuses on ease of use and customizability. It allows users to create challenges, categories, hints, and flags easily from the Admin Interface. It supports dynamic scoring, unlockable challenges, challenge plugin architecture, static & regex based flags, custom flag plugins, unlockable hints, file uploads, challenge attempt limits, automatic bruteforce protection, individual and team competitions, scoreboard with automatic tie resolution, scoregraphs, Markdown content management, SMTP + Mailgun email support, team management, and much more.