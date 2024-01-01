Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.
CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework that focuses on ease of use and customizability. It allows users to create challenges, categories, hints, and flags easily from the Admin Interface. It supports dynamic scoring, unlockable challenges, challenge plugin architecture, static & regex based flags, custom flag plugins, unlockable hints, file uploads, challenge attempt limits, automatic bruteforce protection, individual and team competitions, scoreboard with automatic tie resolution, scoregraphs, Markdown content management, SMTP + Mailgun email support, team management, and much more.
Firefox browser extension for displaying and editing HTTP headers.
This tutorial describes how to set up two-factor authentication for an SSH server by integrating Google Authenticator with OpenSSH.
AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.
shellfirm will prompt challenges to verify risky shell commands, acting as a captcha for your terminal.
A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports