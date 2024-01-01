A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes. The simulator creates a Kubernetes cluster in your AWS account, runs scenarios to misconfigure it and/or leave it vulnerable, and trains you to mitigate these vulnerabilities. It supports various methods of authentication for provisioning the AWS infrastructure such as Environment Variables and Shared Credentials file.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.
Check if a domain is in the Alexa or Cisco top one million domain list.
Python-based toolkit for network hacking with various implemented techniques and supported by Securetia SRL.
A week-long series of articles and talks on evading Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) detection