SimSpace Attack Catalog Description

SimSpace Attack Catalog is a collection of attack scenarios designed for cybersecurity training and defense validation. The catalog includes simulated attacks ranging from Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) activities to custom attack simulations. Each scenario in the catalog provides detailed information about attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The scenarios include descriptions, complexity levels, and estimated attack durations to support defense planning and preparation. The catalog is designed to help organizations prepare security teams through simulated real-world attacks, validate team skills and capabilities, and reduce incident response times. Organizations can use the scenarios to understand adversary behavior and prepare for specific threat actor campaigns. The catalog provides insights for optimizing security tool investments and strengthening defensive capabilities. It supports incident response preparation by exposing teams to various attack patterns in a controlled environment.