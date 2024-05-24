RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform Description

RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform is a cloud-based training environment designed to develop cybersecurity team skills through simulated attack scenarios and hands-on exercises. The platform operates on a quarterly cycle methodology consisting of four phases: Prime, Drill, Map, and Upskill. The platform provides context labs where defenders practice with concepts and tools before exercises. The cloud range component enables teams to exercise using actual security tools against simulated attacks in realistic environments, allowing teams to build technical abilities, test processes, and develop soft skills like communication and prioritization. Gap analysis functionality maps exercise performance data to security risks, frameworks, and role requirements to identify skills deficiencies. The platform includes both team-based and solo range environments, with labs designed to accommodate busy workloads. Solo ranges allow teams to work through incidents without time pressure, while skills labs provide hands-on technical training. The platform supports team exercises for up to 10 defenders and includes attack simulations that can be deployed through a browser interface. Training content covers both technical security skills and soft skills development, with exercises designed to minimize resource impact while providing realistic cybersecurity experiences.