Mellivora
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine that provides comprehensive competition hosting capabilities with challenge management, team scoring, and administrative tools for cybersecurity competitions.
Mellivora
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine that provides comprehensive competition hosting capabilities with challenge management, team scoring, and administrative tools for cybersecurity competitions.
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Mellivora is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Mellivora Description
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based Capture The Flag (CTF) engine designed to host cybersecurity competitions and challenges. The platform supports arbitrary categories and challenges, allowing organizers to create diverse security scenarios for participants. It includes a comprehensive scoreboard system that accommodates multiple team types and tracks participant progress throughout competitions. The engine provides manual or automatic marking capabilities for free-text submissions, enabling flexible challenge evaluation methods. Challenge management features include hint systems, time-based exposure limits, and progressive challenge reveals that unlock based on parent challenge completion. Administrative functionality encompasses user management with IP correlation tracking, signup restrictions using email regex patterns, and a dedicated management console for competition oversight. The platform integrates reCAPTCHA support for enhanced security and includes TOTP two-factor authentication for user accounts. File handling capabilities support challenge file uploads to local storage or Amazon S3, accommodating various challenge formats and requirements. The system includes configurable caching mechanisms and SMTP email support for participant communications. Team progress and overview pages provide participants with visibility into their advancement and performance metrics. The platform offers signup restrictions and user management tools to control competition access and maintain organized participant databases.
Mellivora FAQ
Common questions about Mellivora including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mellivora is Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine that provides comprehensive competition hosting capabilities with challenge management, team scoring, and administrative tools for cybersecurity competitions.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with CTF, Training, PHP.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership