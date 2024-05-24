CybExer Cyber Range Technology Description

CybExer Cyber Range Technology is a NATO-awarded platform designed for cybersecurity training, testing, and validation. The platform provides organizations with a controlled environment to conduct hands-on cybersecurity exercises and simulations. The cyber range enables organizations to identify, analyze, and address vulnerabilities in critical systems and sensitive data. It supports immersive, hands-on training to develop cybersecurity skills and confidence among security teams. The platform allows organizations to test, adjust, and validate cybersecurity and incident response plans in realistic scenarios. The technology supports testing of new systems and software through realistic, no-risk simulations before deployment. Organizations can use the platform to enhance security posture and maintain compliance requirements. CybExer's cyber range technology integrates with multiple security and infrastructure technologies including VMware, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Dell infrastructure, and various security tools. The platform supports deployment across cloud and on-premises environments, providing flexibility for different organizational needs. The solution is designed to scale according to organizational requirements and can accommodate various training scenarios, from individual skill development to large-scale team exercises and incident response drills.