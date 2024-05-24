Circadence Security Immersion Workshops Description

Circadence Security Immersion Workshops provide interactive, gamified cyber range experiences for demonstrating cybersecurity solutions and conducting hands-on training. The platform offers both custom workshops and pre-built scenarios designed to simulate real-world cyber threats in virtual and in-person settings. The workshops incorporate competitive elements including leaderboards and badges to engage participants and enhance retention. They are structured as half-day events lasting 4-5 hours, with 30-40 minutes of discussion and 3-4 hours of hands-on learning, though shorter 1-2 hour formats are available. Pre-built workshops focus on Microsoft Security tools, including scenarios that utilize Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, and Microsoft Purview. These scenarios place participants in roles such as cyber defense analysts and security analysts to investigate simulated breaches and attacks. The platform supports up to 100 participants per session and is designed for virtual engagement with in-person hosting options. Facilitated events are available with technical assistance to guide participants through the experience. The workshops target multiple use cases including sales acceleration, product adoption, and internal team upskilling for cybersecurity experts and operations teams.