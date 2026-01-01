GoSecure Titan® Tabletop Exercises Description

GoSecure Titan Tabletop Exercises is a facilitated simulation service that tests organizational incident response capabilities through realistic cyber attack scenarios. The service provides customized tabletop exercises designed around specific business risks, compliance requirements, and incident response maturity levels. The exercises simulate various attack types including ransomware, phishing, business email compromise, insider threats, and data exfiltration scenarios. Sessions are structured to engage both executive leadership and technical IT teams through separate tracks tailored to each audience. The service follows a four-phase methodology: planning involves designing customized scenarios aligned with organizational needs; simulation consists of facilitated tabletop sessions running through attack scenarios; evaluation includes expert assessment of team performance, escalation procedures, and decision-making under pressure; and improvement delivers detailed reports documenting findings, identified gaps, and prioritized recommendations. The exercises are designed to meet cyber insurance and compliance requirements for proactive risk reduction. Organizations use these simulations to identify weaknesses in incident response plans, improve coordination between teams, and prepare personnel for real-world cyber incidents before they occur.