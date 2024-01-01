NightShade 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NightShade is a simple security capture the flag framework that is designed to make running your own contest as easy as possible. SCREENSHOTS They say a screen shot is worth a thousand words. A challenge page. A jeopardy style capture the flag. A traditional style capture the flag. A blind style capture the flag. A user profile. A list of all the contests. HOSTING/SAAS If you want someone to host your platform, contact me. If you are a non-profit or a educational group, I might be willing to host it for free. INSTALLING Install all the requirements in the requirements.txt pip install -r requirements.txt Now we have to setup the database. This is a bit strange because it is designed to run multiple sites at the same time but this isn't needed for most people. python manage.py migrate_schemas --shared python manage.py migrate_schemas Now we have to add the domain we want to use so that django starts serving requests from those domains. This must all be entered in the python shell. python manage.py shell Then change the values and enter the following statements. from customers.models import Client # create your first real tenant tenant = Client(domain_url='your.domain.here.com', # don