Hack This Site

HackThisSite.org is a free, safe and legal training ground for hackers to test and expand their ethical hacking skills with challenges, CTFs, and more. Active since 2003, we are more than just another hacker wargames site. We are a living, breathing community devoted to learning and sharing ethical hacking knowledge, technical hobbies, programming expertise, with many active projects in development. Join our IRC, Discord, and our forums where users can discuss hacking, network security, and more.