Hack This Site

Tool for attacking Active Directory environments through SQL Server access.
A unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads.
An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
A C/C++ tool for remote process injection, supporting x64 and x86 operations, with system call macros generated by SysWhispers script.
Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations.
A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure