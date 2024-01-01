Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3

A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts. This page hosts information regarding the version 3 dataset. If you would like access to the scoreboard software, please visit the CTF Scoreboard Github repository. If you are looking for the BOTS version 2 dataset, it can be found here. If you are looking for the BOTS version 1 dataset, it can be found here. Download Dataset Description Size Format MD5 BOTS V3 Dataset BOTSv3 dataset. 320.1MB Pre-indexed Splunk d7ccca99a01cff070dff3c139cdc10eb Installation Download the dataset file indicated above and check the MD5 hash to ensure integrity. Install Splunk Enterprise and the apps/add-ons listed in the Required Software section below. It is important to match the specific version of each app and add-on. Unzip/untar the downloaded file into $SPLUNK_HOME/etc/apps Restart Splunk The BOTS v3 data will be available by searching: index=botsv3 earliest=0 Note that because the data is distributed in a pre-indexed format, there are no volume-based licensing limits to be concerned with. Data Sourcetypes included access_combined alte

Miscellaneous Free ctfdatasetsplunkinfosecbot